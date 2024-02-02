Full Contact: Sit back for rugby’s wild TV ride before the Six Nations kick off

The Six Nations starts tonight when Ireland face France in Marseille, a statement to make rugby aficionados’ blood start pumping.

Those in the know do not need to be told that this is a contest to represent the World Cup Final that never happened last year.

For the uninitiated, however, none of that background narrative will make any sense. Rugby too often revels in its niche status, with overcomplicated terminology that feels as though it was designed to be negatively and peremptorily exclusive.

But now the powers that be in the sport hope that rugby’s classic inaccessibility might just about be ready to change. If the casual viewer wants a quick crash course in quite what the hell is going on, then they can do far worse than flick onto Netflix’s new series Six Nations Full Contact.

The fly-on-the-wall cameras followed the six teams around last season’s tournament, and the results are now all over the global streaming platform.

Die-hard rugby nuts might not learn too much from the eight episodes, but as a TV taster, it is not half-bad viewing.

Just as Drive to Survive revitalised and expanded interest in Formula One, so too rugby’s chiefs hope a behind-the-scenes documentary from the same production team can hand the sport a shot in the arm.

Ireland prop Andrew Porter shows off his impressive cauliflower ears, but also digs into his own struggles with mental health. The candour, honesty and self-understanding is impressive. Just by being his high-quality self, Porter opens the door for vast and varied groups of people to take an interest in rugby.

France talk of rugby in the kind of artistic and poetic terms that one hopes they just still might, with centre Gaël Fickou a low-key star thanks to his easy but compelling manner.

Scotland’s Finn Russell has the biggest glint in his eye when describing himself as rugby’s answer to Lionel Messi in the course of explaining his job as a fly-half. Russell, right, copped stick in some quarters for the comparison, but luckily it proved light-hearted — and the Bath playmaker is thick skinned enough not to fret.

His tongue-in-cheek comment represents the very best of rugby. Here was one of the world’s best and most exciting players taking himself down a peg — but also being sincere at the same time. This kind of easy mix of self-deprecation and dead seriousness is exactly what this show needs more of moving forward.

Russell is a natural, relaxed enough to act as showman in front of the cameras as well as on the pitch. The characters and whether new viewers warm to them will determine if rugby can attract fresh audiences.

Ireland start the defence of their 2023 crown against favourites France (AP)

Council estate kid-turned-England-prop Ellis Genge talks growing up in hard-knock scenarios in Bristol, then also looks back at an unbreakable bond with Italy back-row forward Seb Negri.

Genge had the presence of mind to remove Negri’s gumshield and pull his tongue out of his throat when he had been knocked out in a previous encounter with England. Negri thinks Genge saved his life. So how do the two players pay full respect to that bond? By smashing the living daylights out of each other when they meet in Six Nations battle again. For better or worse, that’s rugby, and that’s how these quietly complicated but unflinchingly simple big men take care of business, and, ultimately, each other.

Genge and Negri will go at it again when England take on Italy in Rome tomorrow afternoon, a lust for physical confrontation oh so fitting in the city of gladiatorial combat. Watch the Netflix doc then switch over to ITV for Italy versus England, and straight away you will have that context right in the front of your mind.

That’s the kind of backstory that walking sporting almanacs spend their whole lives amassing, some even carrying around genuine homemade stats books older than all the players.

Netflix are giving new rugby recruits a personal fast-forward button for that process, and such power must not be underestimated. There are those who think this documentary does not dig nearly deep enough. But this process has to start somewhere, and it also has to start by being open and accessible to all.