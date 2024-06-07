Full college football 2024-25 bowl schedule released

The complete 2024-25 college football bowl schedule was released this week.

The full list, as shared by CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli, spans from the Cricket Celebration Bowl on December 14, 2024 to the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 20, 2025.

While the bowl schedule technically does not include the first round of the 12-team playoff, it does include the four quarterfinal contests and two semifinal games.

The quarterfinals:

VRBO Fiesta Bowl: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET, noon CT (ESPN)

Rose Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Allstate Sugar Bowl: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 at 8:45 p.m. ET, 7:45 p.m. CT (ESPN)

The semifinals:

Capital One Orange Bowl: Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Then, as mentioned, the CFP National Championship at 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT on Monday, Jan. 20.

Here is the full 2024-25 bowl schedule, with dates, locations, kickoff times and broadcast information:

Wisconsin enters the season looking for a solid campaign to extend its bowl streak to 23 years. The program’s streak of 22 consecutive bowl-eligible seasons ranks behind only Oklahoma (25 years) and Georgia (27 years).

The Badgers will have to get it done against a gauntlet schedule. But a resurgent season could be on the way after a rocky start to the Luke Fickell era.

