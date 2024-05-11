Full circle: Tolley to make homecoming, ring return with son Jake Sterling

May 10—It's been a while since Jeremy Tolley was an active professional wrestler. But his son, Jake Sterling, got into the sport three years ago and is finding success. He recently wrestled on a TV taping for NWA Powerrr that will air on the CW.

Tolley, who has always kept himself in great shape, thought about how much fun he would have wrestling with Jake. There is, however, one problem — Tolley isn't the 24-year-old kid he was when he made his ring debut with Appalachian Wrestling Alliance at the old Bargain Park in 1999.

He's still in good shape, but wrestling shape? He hasn't been an active wrestler since 2012.

"I turn 50 in September, and it's like, the last few years Jake's been wrestling and I've wanted really bad to at least take some bookings with him and be on some of the same shows," Tolley — known by most as "Flex" — said Monday from his Tampa, Fla. home. "But at this age, I need to be healthy.

"To tell you the truth, I've had one thing after another at my age training. But the last year or so, I've felt really well. My training has gone well.

"If I'm gonna do it, it's got to be now."

"Now" is quickly approaching.

In what he calls a "full circle" moment, Tolley will make an anticipated homecoming Thursday and Friday, and Jake will be with him.

On Thursday, "Flex" will be at the Mountain State Sportatorium in Bradley for its weekly TV taping, where he will face American Pro Wrestling American Heavyweight Champion "Bam Bam" Lance Erikson. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Belltime is 7:30 p.m.

The next night will be a big one for Tolley. He will be teaming with his son Jake Sterling to battle the Bronx Bombers at the Fayette County Memorial Building in Fayetteville as part of APW's Fight to the Finish card.

Advance tickets are available at Great Googly Moogly in Fayetteville. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids under 12 can get advance tickets for $6 or pay $8 at the door.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and ringside seating will be first come, first serve.

Fayetteville and the Memorial Building hold a special place in Tolley's heart. He was a member of Fayetteville's 1992 Class A state championship football team, and in 1993 his graduation ceremony was held in the Memorial Building.

"I'm really excited about seeing my friends and family for what will probably be" — then he stopped for a never-say-never statement:

"I'm not saying this is going to be the last time in this endeavor. It could be an opening to try to do a few more things," he said. "But the first thing I need to do is get up there and take care of this on the 16th and 17th."

Tolley wrestled from 1999 until 2007, and then again from 2010 until 2012, and collected several titles along the way. Among them are the Eastern States Heritage Championship, Appalachian Pro Wrestling heavyweight title, Southern States Championship, APEX Shooting Star Championship, NFPW heavyweight championship, NFW Television Champion, NFW Word Heavyweight Champion and one half of the APEX Tag Team Champions.

Tolley, the 1993 Powerlifting Teenage National Champion, is known for his physique — he picked up his nickname from frequently flexing in front of the mirror — and he's more than happy with the shape he is in at the age of 49.

"I've never looked like this," he said. "I'm going to be 50 and I've never looked like this."

He's certainly excited about wrestling in front of the home crowd again. But the chance to be alongside Jake cannot be measured.

"It's pretty sweet when the kid becomes a little bit of a teacher," Tolley said. "I've been in the ring with Jake working out, and he's trained by the Hart family. And he's shown me a lot of things, man."

No matter what, he plans on making the most of it.

"(Coming back) has always been in the back of my mind, and it took (Joe Brody, APW matchmaker) reaching out and him getting this thing going up there," Tolley said. "You wait around for things to get right and another year, two, three, four, five goes by.

"If I don't seize this moment, it's not going to happen again."

