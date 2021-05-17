Full circle: Kelvin Benjamin officially a NFL tight end

Nick Wojton
·2 min read
Late last week, Bills Wire broke down the recent headline surrounding former Buffalo wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin: He’s trying out as a tight end.

The New York Giants invited the 30-year-old to rookie minicamp this past weekend to tryout at that new position.

Benjamin evidently impressed enough to get a contract as the Giants announced on Sunday that they’ve signed him to a one-year deal… as a tight end.

Formerly a first-round selection as a wide receiver, Benjamin did have a 1,000-yard season as a rookie with the Carolina Panthers, then his production dropped, including during his stint with the Bills in 2017-2018.

One of the highlights of Benjamin’s career with the Bills was more of a broadcasting highlight than anything else and it’s the reason why his move to the tight end position is so talked about.

On Monday Night Football, ESPN commentator Booger McFarland famously said Benjamin is “a Popeyes biscuit away from being a tight end…” and well, he was onto something since Benjamin is now a tight end with the Giants:

Benjamin hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018, so now he’s officially on the comeback trail and will be at the Giants’ training camp. Benjamin is a 6-foot-5, 245 pound player that could be a bit of a versatile option as well. New York head coach Joe Judge referenced that via Giants Wire:

“In terms of Benjamin working different positions today, we’re going to work different guys at a variety of things right now. He’s a big guy. He’s always been a big receiver. He’ll work receiver. He’s working a little bit flex tight end as well,” Judge told reporters on Friday. “I wouldn’t really kind of, you know, pin him down to any one position at this point. We’re going to use the weekend to move him around to different spots and see how it works out.”

Previously the general manager of the Panthers, current Giants GM Dave Gettleman made Benjamin a first-round pick in 2014.

