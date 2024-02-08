Full Chiefs 53-man roster for Super Bowl LVIII vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday after a roller-coaster season that saw the defending champions go from pretenders to contenders.

After their brutal Week 16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas, Kansas City managed to win both of its final two contests to secure the third seed in the AFC playoffs.

Their ticket to the Super Bowl was punched after three games that saw the Chiefs defeat the Miami Dolphins at home and both the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens on the road.

Through all of the ups and downs of the 2023 season, Kansas City’s 53-man roster has largely looked the same as it did in Week 1, with a few key exceptions.

Check out every player on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster ahead of Super Bowl LVIII to see who might see action in Kansas City’s effort to secure its second-consecutive championship, listed by jersey number:

#2 CB Joshua Williams

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (23) gets set on defense during an NFL pre-season football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

#4 WR Rashee Rice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) catches a deep pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) defends in the third quarter during a Week 17 NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs won, 25-17.

#5 P Tommy Townsend

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend (5) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

#7 K Harrison Butker

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) reacts after kicking a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

#8 WR Justyn Ross

#9 QB Blaine Gabbert

Jul 24, 2023; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Blaine Gabbert (9) throws a pass in the indoor practice facility during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

#10 RB Isiah Pacheco

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates with running back Jerick McKinnon (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 3rd quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, 2023.

Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) warms up prior to the AFC Championship football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

#12 WR Mecole Hardman

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) signs autographs prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

#15 QB Patrick Mahomes

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of the 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

#17 WR Richie James

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Richie James (17) runs the ball as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) chases during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

#19 WR Kadarius Toney

Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) is introduced prior to an AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

#20 S Justin Reid

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 18: Justin Reid #20 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

#21 S Mike Edwards

Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) celebrates after a play against the Denver Broncos during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

#22 CB Trent McDuffie

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) is introduced against the Las Vegas Raiders prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

#23 LB Drue Tranquill

Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) celebrates after a play against the Denver Broncos during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

#24 WR Skyy Moore

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) shrugs as he walks into the end zone untouched for a score against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

#26 DB Deon Bush

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush (26) celebrates a Super Bowl LVII victory against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

#27 DB Chamarri Conner

Nov 3, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) participates in special teams drills at DFB Campus. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

#29 RB La'Mical Perine

Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back La’Mical Perine (29) runs the ball against Cleveland Browns cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

#31 CB Nic Jones

#32 LB Nick Bolton

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) recovers a fumble and runs for a touchdown Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

#35 CB Jaylen Watson

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) reacts after making a catch as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) looks on during the third quarter of the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (38) leaves the field after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

#41 LS James Winchester

Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

#43 LB Jack Cochrane

#48 LB Cole Christiansen

#50 LB Willie Gay Jr.

Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) jumps as he runs onto the field during player introductions before the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

#51 DE Mike Danna

Dec 25, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) is introduced against the Las Vegas Raiders prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

#52 C Creed Humphrey

Feb 15, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey celebrates at the Super Bowl LVII Champions Parade in downtown Kansas City, Mo. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

#53 DE B.J. Thompson

Jan 7, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end BJ Thompson (53) looks on during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

#54 LB Leo Chenal

Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

#56 DE George Karlaftis

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates a stop in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. The Chiefs won 25-17 to clinch the AFC West Championship.

#59 LB Darius Harris

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris runs during the NFL football team’s practice Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

#62 G Joe Thuney

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (62) against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

#64 OL Wanya Morris

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris (64) jogs back to the locker room before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

#65 G Trey Smith

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) celebrates while leaving the field after the win over the Buffalo Bills during an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

#66 OL Mike Caliendo

Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Mike Caliendo (66) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

#73 G Nick Allegretti

Kansas City Chiefs’ Nick Allegretti celebrates during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

#74 T Jawaan Taylor

Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) lines up against the Denver Broncos during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

#77 T Lucas Niang

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Lucas Niang (67) against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

#79 T Donovan Smith

Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Donovan Smith (79) on field against the Los Angeles Chargers during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

#81 TE Blake Bell

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

#83 TE Noah Gray

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) catches a pass in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

#84 WR Justin Watson

Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson (84) warms up against the Denver Broncos prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

#87 TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) defends in the second quarter during the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

#92 DE Neil Farrell

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Neil Farrell (92) during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

#94 DE Malik Herring

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Malik Herring (94) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

#95 DT Chris Jones

Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah stretches stretch during the NFL football team’s practice Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

#98 DT Tershawn Wharton

Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tershawn Wharton (98) gestures after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

