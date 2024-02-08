Full Chiefs 53-man roster for Super Bowl LVIII vs. 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday after a roller-coaster season that saw the defending champions go from pretenders to contenders.
After their brutal Week 16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas, Kansas City managed to win both of its final two contests to secure the third seed in the AFC playoffs.
Their ticket to the Super Bowl was punched after three games that saw the Chiefs defeat the Miami Dolphins at home and both the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens on the road.
Through all of the ups and downs of the 2023 season, Kansas City’s 53-man roster has largely looked the same as it did in Week 1, with a few key exceptions.
Check out every player on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster ahead of Super Bowl LVIII to see who might see action in Kansas City’s effort to secure its second-consecutive championship, listed by jersey number: