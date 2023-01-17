Full celebrity field list for Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
The LPGA season kicks off with this week's Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Florida.
Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson and defending champion Danielle Kang highlight the 29 participating LPGA players. But they aren't the only ones teeing it up.
Here is the celebrity field list, in alphabetical order:
Wells Adams
Marcus Allen
Maurice Allen
Robbie Amell
Brian Baumgartner
Josh Beckett
Lee Brice
Joe Carter
Vince Carter
Roger Clemens
Victor Cruz
Kira Dixon
Josh Donaldson
Dylan Dreyer
Mardy Fish
Larry Fitzgerald
Mike Flaskey
Dwight Freeney
Barstool’s Fore Play: Trent, Riggs, Frankie, Dan Rapaport
Evan Geiselman
Tom Glavine
Ian Happ
Chris Harrison
Ben Higgins
Steel Lafferty
Chris Lane
Courtney Lee
Jon Lester
Derek Lowe
Greg Maddux
Brian McCann
Kevin Millar
Mark Mulder
Blair O’Neal
Michael Pena
Chad Pfeifer
A.J. Pierzynski
Michael Ray
Tuukka Rask
Alfonso Ribeiro
Jeremy Roenick
Sterling Sharpe
Emmitt Smith
John Smoltz
Annika Sorenstam
James “Bubba” Stewart
Taylor Twellman
Larry the Cable Guy
Brian Urlacher
Shane Victorino
Jack Wagner
Michael Waltrip
Charles Woodson
MODIFIED STABLEFORD SCORING FORMAT
Double bogey – 0
Bogey – 1
Par – 2
Birdie – 3
Eagle – 5
Hole-in-One – 8
Double Eagle – 10