The full celebration in the Boston Celtics locker room after winning the 2024 NBA FInals

The Boston Celtics celebrated their NBA-record 18th championship in their locker room at TD Garden this past Monday (June 17) night after beating the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 in the 2024 NBA Finals. As one might expect given the gravity of the situation, the team’s players, staff, management, and ownership were all on hand, smoking cigars and sending champagne in all directions.

The good folks who run the “Celtics All Access on CLNS” official YouTube channel were on site to record the exuberant revelry of bringing home the team’s 18th banner to recapture the club’s record for most titles.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to see the history unfold for yourself.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire