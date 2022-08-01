Full breakdown of Trump Bedminster’s LIV Golf Invitational Series prize money payout
BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Jediah Morgan finished this week at 16 over, 27 shots behind winner Henrik Stenson at the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, and for his efforts he’ll take home $120,000.
Welcome to golf’s new era.
Stenson won by two shots at 11 under and earned a whopping $4 million. Since turning pro in 1999, Stenson has eclipsed the $4 million mark just twice in his PGA Tour career. Dustin Johnson and his 4 Aces GC ran away with the team title by eight shots at 25 under, earning his teammates Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez $750,000 each. The team also won in Portland last month.
Chief among LIV Golf’s selling points is the 54 hole format with team and individual champions, as well as the millions and millions of dollars up for grabs. Check out the full prize money payouts for each player in Bedminster.
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Henrik Stenson
-11
$4,000,000
T2
Matthew Wolff
-9
$1,812,500
T2
Dustin Johnson
-9
$1,812,500
4
Carlos Ortiz
-8
$1,050,000
5
Patrick Reed
-7
$975,000
T6
Paul Casey
-4
$648,000
T6
Sergio Garcia
-4
$648,000
T6
Turk Pettit
-4
$648,000
T6
Lee Westwood
-4
$648,000
T6
Talor Gooch
-4
$648,000
T11
Brooks Koepka
-3
$495,000
T11
Martin Kaymer
-3
$495,000
T13
Branden Grace
-2
$293,333
T13
Ian Poulter
-2
$293,333
T13
Phachara Khongwatmai
-2
$293,333
16
Sam Horsfield
-1
$240,000
T17
Chase Koepka
E
$229,000
T17
Charl Schwartzel
E
$229,000
T19
Matt Jones
1
$200,000
T19
Louis Oosthuizen
1
$200,000
T19
Justin Harding
1
$200,000
22
Travis Smyth
2
$172,000
T23
Shaun Norris
3
$168,000
T23
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
3
$168,000
T23
Peter Uihlein
3
$168,000
T26
Laurie Canter
4
$160,000
T26
James Piot
4
$160,000
T26
Jinichiro Kozuma
4
$160,000
T26
Jason Kokrak
4
$160,000
T26
Charles Howell III
4
$160,000
T31
Hudson Swafford
5
$151,000
T31
Pat Perez
5
$151,000
T31
Bernd Wiesberger
5
$151,000
T31
Bryson DeChambeau
5
$151,000
35
Phil Mickelson
6
$146,000
T36
Sadom Kaewkanjana
7
$141,000
T36
Graeme McDowell
7
$141,000
T36
Ryosuke Kinoshita
7
$141,000
T36
Kevin Na
7
$141,000
T40
Abraham Ancer
8
$135,000
T40
Richard Bland
8
$135,000
T42
David Puig
9
$131,000
T42
Scott Vincent
9
$131,000
T44
Hennie Du Plessis
10
$127,000
T44
Yuki Inamori
10
$127,000
46
Wade Ormsby
11
$124,000
47
Hideto Tanihara
12
$122,000
48
Jediah Morgan
16
$120,000