Full breakdown of Portland’s LIV Golf Invitational Series prize money payout
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Jediah Morgan finished 21 over and 34 shots behind winner Branden Grace at the LIV Golf Invitational Series event this week, and for his efforts he’ll take home $120,000.
Welcome to golf’s new era.
Grace won by two shots at 13 under at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club and earned a whopping $4 million, a third of what he made in his entire PGA Tour career ($12,226,197). Dustin Johnson and his 4 Aces GC ran away with the team title by seven shots at 23 under, earning his teammates Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez $750,000 each.
Chief among LIV Golf’s selling points is the 54 hole format with team and individual champions, as well as the millions and millions of dollars up for grabs. Check out the full prize money payouts for each player in Portland.
1. Branden Grace, 4,000,000
Branden Grace poses with the trophy after winning the LIV Golf tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. (Photo: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)
2. Carlos Ortiz, $2,125,000
Carlos Ortiz lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the LIV Golf tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. (Photo: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)
T-3. Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson, $1,275,000
Dustin Johnson (right) and Patrick Reed in 2020. (Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
5. Louis Oosthuizen, $975,000
Louis Oosthuizen plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the LIV Golf tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. (Photo: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)
6-48
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
6
Jinichiro Kozuma
-6
$800,000
7
Talor Gooch
-4
$675,000
T8
Matthew Wolff
-3
$602,500
T8
Justin Harding
-3
$602,500
10
Bryson DeChambeau
-2
$560,000
T11
Abraham Ancer
-1
$374,000
T11
Yuki Inamori
-1
$374,000
T11
Kevin Na
-1
$374,000
T11
Sam Horsfield
-1
$374,000
T11
Sihwan Kim
-1
$374,000
T16
Lee Westwood
E
$223,600
T16
Hideto Tanihara
E
$223,600
T16
Matt Jones
E
$223,600
T16
Martin Kaymer
E
$223,600
T16
Brooks Koepka
E
$223,600
21
Adrian Otaegui
1
$180,000
22
James Piot
2
$172,000
T23
Chase Koepka
3
$168,000
T23
Ryosuke Kinoshita
3
$168,000
T23
Scott Vincent
3
$168,000
26
Sergio Garcia
4
$164,000
T27
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
5
$161,000
T27
Richard Bland
5
$161,000
T29
Phachara Khongwatmai
6
$153,000
T29
Ian Snyman
6
$153,000
T29
Hudson Swafford
6
$153,000
T29
Travis Smyth
6
$153,000
T29
Hennie Du Plessis
6
$153,000
T29
Pat Perez
6
$153,000
T35
Graeme McDowell
7
$145,000
T35
Wade Ormsby
7
$145,000
T37
Bernd Wiesberger
8
$140,000
T37
Laurie Canter
8
$140,000
T37
Charl Schwartzel
8
$140,000
T40
Sadom Kaewkanjana
10
$133,000
T40
Ian Poulter
10
$133,000
T40
Phil Mickelson
10
$133,000
T40
Peter Uihlein
10
$133,000
T44
Itthipat Buranatanyarat
11
$127,000
T44
Blake Windred
11
$127,000
46
Turk Pettit
16
$124,000
47
Shaun Norris
17
$122,000
48
Jediah Morgan
21
$120,000
