Full Big Ten bowl schedule for 2021-2022

The college football bowl season is here, and nine teams from the Big Ten will take part in this year’s postseason fun. For the first time, the Michigan Wolverines will take part in the College Football Playoff after winning the Big Ten championship for the first time in the Big Ten championship game era of the conference. Two other Big Ten schools will also be playing in a New Years Six bowl game with Ohio State heading out west to take on Pac-12 champion Utah in the Rose Bowl and Michigan State facing ACC champion Pittsburgh in this year’s Peach Bowl.

Penn State and Iowa will also fill a spot in a New Years Day bowl game on the first day of 2022. The Nittany Lions will face Arkansas for the first time when they play in the Outback Bowl. Iowa will face Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

The bowl fun will begin the week after Christmas with five Big Ten schools playing in bowl games that will lead up to Michigan’s appearance in the College Football semifinal against Georgia on New Year’s Eve.

Here is the full rundown of this year’s bowl schedule for Big Ten schools for this 2021-22 bowl season with all of the matchups, kickoff dates and times, and TV information.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota (8-4) vs. West Virginia (6-6)

When: Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

Where: Chase Field (Phoenix, AZ)

Kickoff: 10:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland (6-6) vs. Virginia Tech (6-6)

When: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

Where: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, NY)

Kickoff: 10:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)

When: Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

Where: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, TN)

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 10 Michigan State (10-2) vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh (11-2)

When: Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona State (8-4)

When: Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

Where: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

Kickoff: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Capital One Orange Bowl (College Football Playoff): No. 2 Michigan (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1)

When: Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

Where: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Outback Bowl: Penn State (7-5) vs. No. 21 Arkansas (8-4)

When: Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

Where: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Vrbo Citrus Bowl: No. 15 Iowa (10-3) vs. No. 22 Kentucky (9-3)

When: Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

Where: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, FL)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One Venture X: No. 6 Ohio State (10-2) vs. No. 11 Utah (10-3)

When: Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

Where: Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA)

Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

