Full Bears 7-round mock draft: Improving the NFL’s worst-ranked defense

The 2023 NFL draft is fast approaching, and the Chicago Bears need to fill gaps and gain depth on the offensive and defensive lines.

With 10 draft picks, the Bears will have plenty of opportunities to improve in the trenches, and if last year is any indicator, GM Ryan Poles will look to trade back and gain more draft picks in the later rounds.

Chicago goes cornerback with their first pick in my latest mock draft. After ending last year with one of the worst passing defenses and the team yet to sign Jaylon Johnson to an extension, the Bears add the best cornerback prospect in the draft to pair with young stars Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon in the secondary.

With the draft just days away, here’s our latest seven-round mock draft, where the Bears focus on improving last year’s worst-ranked defense.

Round 1, Pick 9 (from CAR): CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Syndication

Porter is the best cornerback in the draft and will help the Bears’ secondary. He’s got prototypical size and speed at 6-foot-2 and 4.4 in the 40-yard dash. Porter can play press-man coverage, disrupt wide receivers at the line of scrimmage, and excel in zone-man coverage schemes.

Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL): EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

A bit of a project, White has the size and athleticism to be an NFL defensive end after converting from a tight end. He’s incredibly fast for a guy at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, with 7.5 sacks last year at Georgia Tech. He’s a high-ceiling prospect that could become a future star.

Round 2, Pick 61 (from BAL): LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Syndication

Simpson is a versatile linebacker who can play WILL in Matt Eberflus’ scheme. He triggers against the run quickly and has the speed to play zone or man in pass coverage against receivers and running backs. He may go earlier, but the Bears must take him if he’s here.

Round 3, Pick 64: DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Dexter is a massive defensive tackle that flashes range and high energy. If a team can get him to play with intensity at all times, he will be a dominant tackle that controls the line of scrimmage against the run.

Story continues

Round 4, Pick 103: OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Duncan is an incredibly athletic tackle with speed and quickness when pulling or getting to the second level. If unable to put on weight and strength, he could be a great option inside at guard despite his 6-foot-6 frame.

Round 4, Pick 133 (from PHI): CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

With Bennett, the Bears find their nickel corner and a tremendous playmaker with elite speed. The Maryland cornerback is aggressive at the catch point and will challenge passes, and with 4.3 speed, he can carry vertical threats.

Round 5, Pick 136: RB Israel Abanikanda

[caption id=”” align=”alignnone” width=”1024″>

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago needs another running back to pair with D’Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert, who have durability concerns. The Pitt running back is an excellent fit for a zone scheme and has elite speed (4.3/4.4 40-yard dash). If he improves his vision, he could press for early playing time.

Round 5, Pick 148 (from NE): OC Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Stromberg is an experienced, athletic, high-motor center that can play in a zone scheme. As a freshman, he started 11 games and has played in 45 total in his career. From the film, it’s clear that he can manage the offense and identify stunts and blitzes.

Round 7, Pick 218: DL Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The prototypical two-gap defensive lineman, Martin, is an ideal 0- or 1-technique for a 4-3 system. He’s got incredible strength, given his size at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, and he can control the line of scrimmage against the run. Martin’s not a pass rusher but gives the Bears a run-stopping tackle on first and second down.

Round 7, Pick 258 (Compensatory): S Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire