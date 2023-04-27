Full Bears 7-round mock draft: Draft day edition!

The 2023 NFL draft kicks off today, and the Chicago Bears need to fill gaps on the offensive line and add depth to the defensive line. With 10 draft picks, the Bears will have plenty of opportunities and draft capital to trade to improve the team.

In my final seven-round mock draft, Chicago spends their first two picks improving the offensive line. First, trading back from ninth overall to select Georgia right tackle Broderick Jones at 15th overall. With an additional second-round pick, the Bears draft Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz, 43rd overall.

It’s a balanced draft, with general manager Ryan Poles finding another trade partner in the middle rounds.

The draft has finally arrived! Enjoy my final seven-round mock:

Round 1, Pick 15 (from NYJ): OT Broderick Jones, Georgia -- TRADE!

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Trade details:

Bears receive: Nos. 15, 43

Jets receive: Nos. 9, 103, 136

The Georgia prospect is an athletic, tone-setting right tackle that can develop into a franchise left tackle. Jones is a plug-and-play starter.

Round 2, Pick 43 (from NYJ): OC John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Schmitz is a savvy center with three years as a starter who effectively identifies defensive fronts and stunts. He has underwhelming athleticism but is good enough to get the job done.

Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL): DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Benton has the body type of a nose tackle at 6-foot-4 and 309 pounds but has displayed the athleticism necessary to play 3-technique. He could become a long-term starter.

Round 2, Pick 61 (from CAR): CB Clark Phillips II, Utah

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah cornerback is a versatile and highly skilled defender who is excellent in man and zone coverage. Phillips finished 2022 with a career-high six interceptions.

Round 3, Pick 76 (from NE): LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State -- TRADE!

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

A highly athletic project at linebacker (former wide receiver), Henley can run sideline to sideline and is reliable in pass coverage.

Story continues

Round 4, Pick 117 (from NE): RB Kendre Miller, TCU

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Miller has the size and game-breaking speed at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds. The TCU running back had a 50-plus yard run in four games last year.

Round 4, Pick 133 (from PHI): EDGE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A solid defensive end who can control the line of scrimmage, McGuire is a reliable run-stopper and has a nearly unstoppable bull rush.

Round 5, Pick 148 (from BAL): DL Colby Wooden, Auburn

Syndication

Wooden is a high-motor player that wins with speed and athleticism. He’s a developmental defensive lineman who needs to add mass and improve his pass rush technique.

Round 7, Pick 218: DB Jay Ward, LSU

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

A versatile defensive back who can add depth, Ward has experience playing safety, corner, and nickel corner. He’s consistent against the run and in coverage.

Round 7, Pick 258 (Compensatory): EDGE Habakkuk Baldonado, Pittsburgh

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A developmental defensive end with the size and quickness to contribute to an NFL team. However, he must show consistent effort and expand his pass rush moves.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=417188052]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire