Full-back Warren joins Grimsby after Barrow exit

Tyrell Warren played 61 league games for Barrow [Getty Images]

Grimsby Town have signed defender Tyrell Warren following the expiry of his contract at Barrow.

Warren spent two years at Barrow and played 18 times for the Bluebirds last season, scoring twice.

The 25-year-old full-back, a graduate of Manchester United's academy, is the Mariners' first signing of the summer.

“We’re delighted, we’ve moved quickly to get it done," Mariners boss David Artell told the club website.

"He’s got an impressive pedigree coming through Manchester United, he’s now found his feet in professional football and done well under Pete (Wild) at Barrow.

“We feel as though there’s even more to come, so we’re looking forward to developing him and making even better than he already is, we’re really excited.”

Grimsby narrowly avoided relegation from the Football League last season, finishing 21st in League Two.