Logan Moy was Hull FC's academy player of the year in 2023 [SWPix.com]

Teenage Hull FC full-back Logan Moy has signed a new three-year contract.

The 18-year-old made his debut against Huddersfield in April and featured in the following games against St Helens and Leeds.

“This is my dream club," he told the club website.

"To have signed for Hull FC in the first place was amazing, but it’s an unbelievable feeling to have secured my future here for another three years."