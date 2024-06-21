Full-back Morris to leave Southampton

Southampton full-back Ella Morris will leave the club this summer upon the expiry of her contract at St Mary’s Stadium.

WSL Full-Time were informed of the news via an official club press release from The Saints this morning.

Morris has been locked in contract negotiations with Southampton in recent weeks, however, the two parties have been unable to agree on a new deal and the player will now move on to a fresh challenge.

The defender joined Southampton’s Regional Talent Club (RTC) at the age of 14. Morris successfully graduated into the senior squad and she has helped The Saints to climb to the elite game where they have cemented their place. Morris has made 117 appearances for Southampton in all competitions in which she has scored 14 goals. She was an FA Women’s National League Championship Play-Off Final winner with the club in 2021/2022.

Southampton were very keen to keep Morris but her journey with the club will come to an end this month.

After Morris’ Southampton departure was announced, the club’s Director of Women’s Football, Marieanne Spacey-Cale said “Whilst we are of course disappointed to lose Ella this summer, we wish her all the best in an exciting next step for her career.

“As a club, we are proud to have played such a big part in her journey alongside our progression, and it’s been fantastic to watch her develop into a professional footballer and regular international in England’s youth age groups.”

Morris is the second high-profile departure at Southampton this week. Forward Katie Wilkinson is also moving on after being unable to come to an agreement to extend her contract at St Mary’s Stadium.