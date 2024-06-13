Full-back Lane signs new Bristol contract

Full-back Rich Lane has signed a new contract to stay with Bristol Bears.

The 30-year-old has made 34 appearances for the club since joining in 2022, initially on loan, from Championship side Bedford.

Lane started 16 out of 18 games for the club this season, scoring eight tries in all competitions.

"Laner is an experienced and accomplished full-back with excellent game understanding and leadership," said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam.

"His ability to also play as a left-footed left wing gives us real depth and versatility in our back three."