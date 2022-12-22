Full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games revealed

Eric Mullin
Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas.

The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night.

The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.

The Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs were tied for the second-most Pro Bowl nods with seven apiece, followed by the Baltimore Ravens (six), San Francisco 49ers (six) and Minnesota Vikings (five).

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears were the only teams that didn't have a player selected.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was easily the most notable omission. Tagovailoa received more votes than any NFL player from fans but finished as a first alternate among AFC signal callers. Fans, players and coaches each made up one-third of the voting process.

It is, however, tough to argue against the three players who were voted in over Tagovailoa in Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.

The Pro Bowl Games will be a weeklong event featuring skills competitions between AFC and NFC players, culminating with a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 5.

Check out the full AFC and NFC rosters below (* = starter):

AFC

Quarterback

Running back

Fullback

Wide receiver

Tight end

Offensive tackle

Offensive guard

Center

Defensive end

Defensive tackle

Outside linebacker

Inside linebacker

Cornerback

Free safety

Strong safety

  • Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*

  • Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

Long snapper

  • Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans*

Punter

  • Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs*

Kicker

  • Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*

Return specialist

  • Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens*

Special teamer

  • Justin Hardee, New York Jets*

NFC

Quarterback

Running back

Fullback

  • Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*

Wide receiver

  • Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings*

  • A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles*

  • CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

  • Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Tight end

  • George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*

  • T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Offensive tackle

Offensive guard

Center

  • Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

  • Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Defensive end

Defensive tackle

Outside linebacker

Inside linebacker

Cornerback

Free safety

  • Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*

Strong safety 

Long snapper

  • Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*

Punter

  • Tress Way, Washington Commanders*

Kicker

  • Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks*

Return specialist

  • KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys*

Special teamer

