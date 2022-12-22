Full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games revealed
Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas.
The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night.
The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
The Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs were tied for the second-most Pro Bowl nods with seven apiece, followed by the Baltimore Ravens (six), San Francisco 49ers (six) and Minnesota Vikings (five).
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears were the only teams that didn't have a player selected.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was easily the most notable omission. Tagovailoa received more votes than any NFL player from fans but finished as a first alternate among AFC signal callers. Fans, players and coaches each made up one-third of the voting process.
It is, however, tough to argue against the three players who were voted in over Tagovailoa in Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.
Check out the full AFC and NFC rosters below (* = starter):
AFC
Quarterback
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs*
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Running back
Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns*
Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Fullback
Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens*
Wide receiver
Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins*
Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills*
Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Tight end
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*
Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Offensive tackle
Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*
Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins*
Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive guard
Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*
Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
Center
Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*
Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills
Defensive end
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*
Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*
Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Interior linemen
Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*
Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
Outside linebacker
Matt Judon, New England Patriots*
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Inside linebacker
Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*
C.J. Mosley, New York Jets
Cornerback
Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*
Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
Free safety
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers*
Strong safety
Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*
Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
Long snapper
Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans*
Punter
Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs*
Placekicker
Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*
Return specialist
Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens*
Special teamer
Justin Hardee, New York Jets*
NFC
Quarterback
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles*
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Running back
Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
Fullback
Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*
Wide receiver
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings*
A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles*
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
Tight end
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Offensive tackle
Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*
Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*
Offensive guard
Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*
Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles*
Center
Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*
Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
Defensive end
Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*
Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys
Interior linemen
Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders*
Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Outside linebacker
Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*
Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings*
Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
Inside linebacker
Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*
Cornerback
Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles*
Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys*
Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
Free safety
Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*
Strong safety
Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*
Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
Long snapper
Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*
Punter
Tress Way, Washington Commanders*
Placekicker
Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks*
Return specialist
KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys*
Special teamer
Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders*