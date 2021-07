Here’s the full ’99 club’ in Madden 22

EA Sports has released some of the ratings of players who will be in the latest version of the NFL football video game, Madden 22.

In doing so, the coveted “99 club” has started to come together. That number represents the highest-overall rating a player can have in the game.

Here’s the rundown of who cracked that group in Madden 22:

\Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Donald | DL | Los Angeles Rams

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes | QB | Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Ramsey | CB | Los Angeles Rams

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce | TE | Kansas City Chiefs

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Davante Adams | WR | Green Bay Packers

