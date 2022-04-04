Full 7-round Saints mock draft post-blockbuster Eagles trade

The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles sent the NFL world into a frenzy on Monday afternoon when they made a surprise blockbuster trade involving a ton of draft picks. The Saints traded pick Nos. 18, 101, 237, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second rounder to the Eagles for pick Nos. 16, 19, and 194. As New Orleans now has a lot of firepower in this year’s draft, let’s take a look at what a seven round mock draft would look like for the team:

Round 1, Pick 16: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

AP Photo/Michael Woods

Charles Cross is a perfect scheme fit for the New Orleans Saints and would be the perfect player to slide into the left tackle position after Terron Armstead signed with the Miami Dolphins. He is an incredible athlete that has what it takes to be a franchise cornerstone moving forward.

Round 1, Pick 19: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

There is no more having to choose between tackle and wide receiver. We need not argue anymore, we can have both. Any of the top receivers would work great at this slot, I just think Olave would be a perfect addition to this Saints offense.

Round 2, Pick 49: RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Nick King/Lansing State Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

With this trade, the Saints are making it clear that they want to compete now. Adding Walker, potentially the best running back in the class, to that room would ease any worries that one could have. Other moves in free agency and now having two first round picks allow the Saints to take a running back early, guilt free.

Round 3, Pick 98: TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

FIREPOWER. FIREPOWER. FIREPOWER. Build up this offense with players who can make plays immediately. Dulcich already has a role carved out for him as the deep threat tight end in the Saints offense. He and Trautman compliment each other very well.

Round 4, Pick 120: DL Thomas Booker, Stanford

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas Booker is a player that I have been a fan of for a while. He has had a great pre-draft process and has shown fantastic athletic makeup for an NFL defensive lineman. He is both strong and explosive off the snap. He can get snaps early, which is the motif of this draft now for New Orleans.

Round 5, Pick 161: S JT Woods, Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

.JT Woods is an interesting and extremely versatile safety that the Saints could find a lot of uses for. He had eight interceptions in his college career, much like the rest of the Baylor team this year, has crazy athleticism to go along with his skill. At the very least he could get solid special teams snaps early on.

Round 6, Pick 194: WR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech

AP Photo/Mark Rogers

Ezukanma is a big, fast receiver that was asked to do a lot of things for an underwhelming Texas Tech team. He has flown under the radar, but I feel like he has shown a lot of consistency and promise during his college career. Couldn’t ask for much more out of a sixth round pick.

