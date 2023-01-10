Full 7-round Patriots 2023 mock draft 1.0

The New England Patriots’ season is over, and picks 1-18 are set for the 2023 NFL draft. So what better time to do our first official mock draft than now?

The Patriots will without a doubt have some changes across the board with either coaching or personnel—or both. The draft is always important because it’s the best way to improve a roster with young, talented and cheap prospects filling direct needs.

During the offseason, we will be doing mock drafts throughout that will take you right up until the actual draft. I will be using PFF’s mock draft simulator with trades on. This will be all seven rounds of pure chaos, and I will treat the board as if I was the GM of the New England Patriots.

Without further ado, let’s get into the Patriots’ 2023 mock draft.

Round 1, Pick No. 14: OT, Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Measurables: 6’6, 311 lbs

Paris Johnson Jr. is a true left tackle that could immediately solve all of the Patriots’ offensive line issues.

A mix of power and agility, Johnson is a prototypical left tackle. The Patriots have many needs, including an offensive coordinator and No. 1 receiver, but with the 14th overall pick, there are no offensive coordinators (shocker) and no true X receivers the Patriots would need. Jaxon Smith Njigba is the closest thing, but they have that receiver on the roster, in my opinion, with Jakobi Meyers.

Johnson fills a need and can allow Trent Brown to slide back to his natural position at right tackle.

Round 2, Pick No. 47: CB, Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Measurables: 6’0, 181 lbs

The Patriots may have an immediate need on the outside, and Forbes is the best outside corner at pick No. 47 by a longshot. With Jonathan Jones a free agent, Jalen Mills as injury-prone and Jack Jones’ current issues with the Patriots, the outside corner is a sneaky need.

It also doesn’t hurt to have two good corners, and Forbes has the skills to be a shutdown defensive back at the next level.

Round 3, Pick No. 72: OT, Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Measurables: 6’8, 359 lbs

Another Jones?

How about potentially resetting the tackle position—the Patriots’ biggest need—with not one, but two tackles from Ohio State.

Regardless of the Patriots taking the two starters from the Buckeyes, Jones projects to be a mauler of a right tackle, and his size is eerily similar to that of Trent Brown, whom he would be replacing.

Jones could step in and give the Patriots a young, yet hungry offensive lineman to grow with Mac Jones.

Round 4, Pick No. 101: WR, Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

Measurables: 5’11, 183 lbs

Mims projects as the prototypical slot receiver, with great separation. Even if Meyers is locked up in New England, the Patriots will likely look for developmental and explosive athletes like Mims.

When the team has a need at wideout, you don’t shy away from taking chances on explosive playmakers.

Round 4, Pick No. 109: C, Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

Measurables: 6’3, 306 lbs

The Patriots love Michigan lineman, and Oluwatimi is a center that can kick inside. David Andrews cannot play forever, and Oluwatimi could benefit from learning under one of the better centers in the NFL.

The young offensive lineman has a rare combination of strength and agility that should allow him to be an anchor at the next level.

It would be exciting to see the Patriots aggressively solve their offensive line in one draft. A future line combination of Johnson Jr., Strange, Oluwatimi, Onwenu and Jones could be interesting.

With that being said, Andrews still has a lot left to give, but it is always important to have a true backup center on the roster.

Round 6, Pick No. 173: EDGE, Gabriel Murphy, UCLA

Measurables: 6’3, 262 lbs

Murphy is an EDGE developmental selection here in the sixth round. He has a lot of raw ability, but he really hasn’t been able to put it all together to produce.

An elite athlete to develop behind some talented pass rushers like Matthew Judon, Christian Barmore and Josh Uche could do wonders for the prospect.

Round 7, Pick No. 205: TE, Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Measurables: 6’6, 250 lbs

Schoonmaker has great size, and the Patriots have a need at tight end. Jonnu Smith has yet to amount to anything in two years with the team, and outside of Smith, the Patriots don’t have any developmental players.

Schoonmaker could be that guy, and he could even allow the Patriots to move on from Smith in training camp, too. He is TE10 in a loaded class this year. So grabbing him with pick No. 205 is good value.

