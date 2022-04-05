Full 7-round Eagles mock draft post-blockbuster trade with the Saints

The Eagles once again shook up the NFL draft boards after a blockbuster trade that saw general manager Howie Roseman trade pick No. 16, No. 19, and No. 194 to the Saints for pick No. 18, No. 101, No. 237, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-rounder as well.

Philadelphia now has two first-round picks in 2022, an extra third-round picks in 2022, along with pushing a first-round pick back to 2023 and also accumulating an extra second-round pick in 2022.

With the moves made, here’s an updated Eagles-only seven-round mock draft via Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator, that’ll likely see the Birds still land players that were on their board.

15. Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Derek Stingley Jr. #7 of the LSU Tigers reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the first quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Considered the top cornerback on the board, Stingley Jr. could rise back up with a strong pro day at LSU on Wednesday. If the freshman All-American slips to No. 15 overall, Philadelphia will finally have the guy to pair with Darius Slay.

18. Chris Olave WR Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

An electric route-runner, Olave would pair beautifully with DeVonta Smith, while giving Jalen Hurts another YAC monster on the outside.

51. Kerby Joseph S Illinois

Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph (25) intercepts the ball in the end zone during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Cfb Purdue Vs Illinois

A versatile safety who excels when forced into coverage, Joseph would give Jonathan Gannon a dynamic safety on the backend, who can track the deep ball and play with range.

Nik Bonitto EDGE Oklahoma

Oct 10, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) looks in over the line at Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during the first quarter of the Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

An edge rusher who compares to Haason Reddick, Bonitto could transition to defensive end and coming off a 2021 season at Oklahoma in which he logged 23 tackles, 7 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.

101. Dameon Pierce RB Florida

Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce (27) runs up field. The Gators lead 10-9 over the Central Florida Knights at the half in the Gasparilla Bowl Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner]2021

Oca 122324 Ufvsucfgasbowl

At 5’10”, 215 pounds, Pierce is a power back that can take over for Jordan Howard.

124. Jesse Luketa EDGE Penn State

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) smiles before the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

A physical linebacker at the point of attack, Luketa offers versatility and a playmaking prowess Philadelphia seriously lacks.

154. Jelani Woods TE Virginia

Oct 9, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Jelani Woods (0) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Woods has a nice blend of size/length/athleticism that could help him complement Dallas Goedert at the tight end position.

162. Jamaree Salyer OG Georgia

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (69) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A rugged player who helped set the tone for Georgia against Alabama in the National Championship gaem, Salyer is a talented guard who could add depth if Landon Dickerson moves to the center or Brandon Brooks moves on.

166. Smoke Monday S Auburn

Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) celebrates a pass breakup against Mississippi State at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Aumsu03

A hard-hitting safety, Monday posted 58 tackles and two sacks this season. He’s best remembered for his 2019 Iron Bowl pick-six off current New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones in the Tigers’ win against Alabama.

237. Josh Jobe CB Alabama

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) catches a pass in front of Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Josh Jobe (28) before scoring a touchdown during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A physical SEC cornerback who learned a pro-style of play from Nick Saban, Jobe would fit Jonathan Gannon’s zone system and would definitely make plays at the point of attack.

