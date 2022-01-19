Full 7-round Eagles mock 1.0 as we kick off the 2022 NFL draft season

The Eagles are heading off into an intriguing 2022 NFL offseason that features three-first round picks, valuable salary-cap space, and several different routes the franchise can choose to follow.

If Jalen Hurts is the quarterback for at least the next calendar year, then Philadelphia could choose to build around the quarterback, they could push a first-round pick back to 2023 where the quarterback will be much more talented, or they could all-in on a player like Russell Wilson or DeShaun Watson.

It’ll be an interesting lead-up to April’s NFL draft and we’re adding to the fun with our first full seven-round mock draft 1.0.

In our first seven-round mock draft using Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator, we avoided making any trades in this first version, choosing to fully restock a roster that has holes on both sides of the ball, utilizing seven of the 10 picks on high-profile, and highly versatile defensive players.

PHI 15. Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State

Wilson was named first-team All-Big Ten as a sophomore and followed that up with 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Wilson as his third-best receiver in the upcoming draft and a projected first-round pick.

The pick would finally allow healing to start after the Eagles suffered monumental setbacks with the selection of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in 2019 and Jalen Reagor in 2020.

PHI 16. David Ojabo EDGE Michigan

Michigan linebacker David Ojabo cheers the crowd before a play against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

Ojabo was part of a dominant pass rush for Michigan this season, logging 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 35 total tackles. He combined with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to help Michigan dominate on defense.

Mel Kiper Jr. has Ojabo ranked as the No. 1 outside linebacker available and the ninth prospect overall.

He’s not a conventional 4-3 defensive end, but he’s versatile and could fill the SAM linebacker role currently filled by pass rusher Genard Avery.

PHI 19. Nakobe Dean LB Georgia

An All-American and the heart of Georgia’s National Championship defense, Dean would immediately upgrade the Eagles defense and would pair well with T.J. Edwards.

PHI 51. Derion Kendrick CB Georgia

Derion Kendrick didn’t allow a single catch in the National Championship (61 snaps) and would flourish while learning from Darius Slay.

PHI 83. Jalen Pitre S Baylor

Pitre plays the “STAR” role for the Baylor Bears, a role that morphs a nickel corner and a weak-side linebacker together.

The star of this mock draft, imagine Pitre playing the Jalen Ramsey role for the Eagles, able to cover wide receivers and the dreaded tight end position that has dominated Philadelphia defenders over the past two years.

In the 2020 and 2021 seasons — 22 games played — Pitre totaled 130 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, four interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, nine pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

PHI 121. Smoke Monday S Auburn

Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) celebrates a sack during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Alabama Crimson Tide 7-0 at halftime.

A hard-hitting safety, Monday posted 58 tackles and two sacks this season. He’s best remembered for his 2019 Iron Bowl pick-six off current New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones in the Tigers’ win against Alabama.

Adding Monday and Pitre to the backend now eliminates opposing tight ends feasting on Eagles linebackers.

PHI 153. Grant Calcaterra TE SMU

Calcaterra offers excellent blocking upside because of his size, technique, and relentless motor. He was used in a multitude of ways for the Mustangs, mainly as an in-line tight end or in the slot.

PHI 161. Josh Jobe CB Alabama

A physical SEC cornerback who learned a pro-style of play from Nick Saban, Jobe would fit Jonathan Gannon’s zone system and would definitely make plays at the point of attack.

PHI 165. Jamaree Salyer OT Georgia

A rugged player who helped set the tone for Georgia against Alabama last Monday night, Salyer is a talented guard who could add depth if Landon Dickerson moves to the center or Brandon Brooks moves on.

PHI 209. Jesse Luketa LB Penn State

A physical linebacker at the point of attack, Luketa offers versatility and a playmaking prowess Philadelphia seriously lacks.

