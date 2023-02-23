Full 7-round Eagles mock draft 1.0 as we kick off the 2023 NFL offseason

We’re a little over one month away from the NFL offseason officially starting with the beginning of a new league year on March 15.

With eyes looking towards the start of free agency, Philadelphia is among a few teams with multiple first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Using a PFF draft simulator and avoiding any trades in this first run-through, the Eagles addressed several needs with their six picks in the selection process.

RD1: Pick 10 (NO) Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois

An aggressive cornerback who could fit well with the Eagles’ new system, Witherspoon has great feet and changes direction well in space.

R1 pick 30 -- Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State

The athletic pass rusher earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a redshirt senior last season after totaling 36 tackles and five sacks in 12 games. McDonald (6-3, 236 pounds) recorded 27 sacks in his final three years with the Cyclones.

RD2: Pick 62- Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

A talented safety with range, Robinson amassed 319 total tackles, 16 pass deflections, one sack, three forced fumbles, and seven interceptions over four seasons — two at South Carolina, and two with the Seminoles.

In two seasons at Florida State, earned first-team All-ACC honors and led FSU in tackles in both seasons.

RD3: Pick 94 -- Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

A talented running back who could be a three-down workhorse, Miller had 1,399 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns for TCU in 2022. The junior missed the team’s national championship loss to Georgia because of a sprained knee suffered in TCU’s victory over Michigan.

ESPN rated the 6-foot, 220-pound Miller as the No. 155 overall prospect for the draft.

RD7: Pick 221 -- Jalen Wayne, WR, South Alabama

The South Alabama pass catcher is the nephew of former Colts legend, and star wide receiver, Reggie Wayne.

Jalen Wayne caught a school record with 9 touchdown catches in 2022 and caught a game-high eight passes for the American team in a 27-10 Senior Bowl loss three weeks ago.

RD7: Pick 250 -- John Ojukwu, OT, Boise State

An athletic offensive tackle with six years of playing experience, Ojukwu has been an All-Mountian West performer and earned some All-American honors this season.

