Full 7-round Eagles 2023 mock draft: First wave of free agency edition

The 2023 NFL offseason is officially off and running, with several big moves being made before the beginning of a new league year on March 15.

With eyes looking towards the start of off-season workouts, Philadelphia is among a few teams with multiple first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Howie Roseman retained Fletcher Cox (DT), Darius Slay (CB), James Bradberry (CB), and Boston Scott (RB).

The Eagles added Rashaad Penny (RB), Greedy Williams (CB), and Marcus Mariota (QB), potentially altering initial draft plans.

April’s draft will be used to help offset the loss of seven key starters or contributors that are joining other organizations, such as T.J. Edwards (Bears), Javon Hargrave (49ers), Andre Dillard (Titans), Miles Sanders (Panthers), Kyzir White (Cardinals), Gardner Minshew (Colts), and Marcus Epps (Raiders) who have all agreed to deals and will depart.

Using a PFF mock draft simulator, we again avoided making any trades, choosing the best available player with all six picks.

RD1: Pick 10 (NO) -- Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

Tyree Wilson is a more athletic version of Josh Sweat, standing 6-foot-5 with a 270-pound frame and a motor to match.

Wilson led all edge rusher’s PFF’s “pass rush win rate” stat this season (22.6) while logging seven sacks and 14 TFLs for the Red Raiders.

R1 pick 30 -- Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma



An Oklahoma Sooner like Lane Johnson, Harrison would provide elite depth to the Eagles’ deepest position.

A big powerful offensive tackle, Harrison allowed just two sacks over three seasons.

RD2: Pick 62-Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

A talented safety with range, Robinson amassed 319 total tackles, 16 pass deflections, one sack, three forced fumbles, and seven interceptions over four seasons — two at South Carolina, and two with the Seminoles.

In two seasons at Florida State, earned first-team All-ACC honors and led FSU in tackles in both seasons.

RD3: Pick 94 -Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas

Ojomo only started five of the 12 games he played this season, but he’s an athletic marvel and a game wrecker as a pass rusher. According to Pro Football Focus, Ojomo generated a pressure rate of 17.2 percent and a pass rush win rate of 24.1 percent

RD7: Pick 221 -- Caleb Chandler, OG, Louisville

The athletic guard earned All-ACC honors for the Cardinals in 2021.

RD7: Pick 250 -- Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah

After spending three years at Florida, he transferred to Utah for his senior season and totaled 58 tackles — 13.5 behind the line of scrimmage — five sacks, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery in 12 games last fall.

