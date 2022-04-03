Full 7-round Bears mock draft 5.0: Getting ready for the NFL draft

Ryan Poles has made a splash as new Chicago Bears general manager, trading away expensive contracts and adding players in free agency.

The combine is over, pro days are wrapping up, and free agency is nearing an end. Despite the activity from the Bears front office, the team will enter the 2022 NFL draft with needs at wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback and many more positions. Unfortunately, they only have six draft picks, including none in the first round.

With the NFL draft just a few weeks away, here is our updated seven-round Bears mock draft of the season:

Round 2, Pick 39: CB, Roger McCreary, Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Roger McCreary is a fantastic athlete with one of the best backpedals in this draft. He’s shown the ability to play both man and zone coverage, and he’s solid as a press-man corner. He’s not afraid to step up in running lanes and make a tackle when it comes to run defense. As an edge blitzer, he has the speed to wreak havoc on offenses. He played in the SEC, so he’s had to deal with some of the best. It isn’t easy to think of a big-name receiver he didn’t perform well against.

#Auburn Roger McCreary is a talented CB the #Texans can't pass up on if given the chance. He's battle tested, limiting Ja'Marr Chase, Devonta Smith, Treylon Burks and more. I break down his 2021 film vs John Metchie, Jameson Williams and Jahan Dotson: https://t.co/6XqIkopO3q pic.twitter.com/cELhkBuIOv — Jordan Pun (@Texans_Thoughts) February 17, 2022

Round 2, Pick 48: WR, Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

AP Photo/Al Goldis

Skyy Moore has the potential to be the Bears’ No. 2 or No. 3 wide receiver right away. Despite having a limited route tree, he’s a great route runner with strong hands and a great athlete with the ball in his hands. Moore is a favorite of Underdog Sports’ Josh Norris and Hayden Winks, who compare him to Golden Tate, Curtis Samuel, and a “thicker” Stefon Diggs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StSLu04OhUU?start=109

Round 3, Pick 71: IOL, Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

USA Today Sports

Jamaree Salyer is a first-round pick who has been overshadowed by the success of the running backs ahead of him. In my opinion, there are linemen projected to go higher than Salyer despite having a worse film and competing against weaker competition. During his time at Georgia, he played all five positions. He has a big frame and great speed off the ball. At 6’3″ and 33 5/8″ arms, he’ll most likely play guard at the next level. A position that the Bears must address. On his Tape Don’t Lie podcast, (1:40-4:39) Stadium’s Michael Felder described Salyer as “a guy who can play for a decade at LG/RG, and if your tackle gets hurt, you can put him in.”

Round 5, Pick 148: EDGE Michael Clemons, Texas A&M

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Michael Clemons is another player who has gone unnoticed due to the abundance of talent around him. While DeMarvin Leal gets all the attention, Clemons is an NFL-ready pass rusher. He has a wide range of pass rush moves and can set up his primary and secondary rush moves. In addition, he has a strong motor and large hands. While he isn’t perfect against the run, Clemons is an immediate asset as a pass-rush specialist.

The @seniorbowl is looking live at @AggieFootball vs. @AlabamaFTBL. Both schools had 8 prospects on our preseason Top 250 list. Our first live look at Texas A&M EDGE Michael Clemons is a physical specimen whose best football is still ahead of him. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/L0ZreqE1KA — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 3, 2020

Round 5, Pick 150: S Tycen Anderson, Toledo

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tycen Anderson is another excellent fit for the Bears’ Cover 2 defense as a box safety. He has tremendous speed at the position, clocking a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and isn’t afraid to get dirty and play the run. Anderson lacks the range to cover deep, but he’s another player who could fill in as a nickel or dime linebacker. In Anderson, the Bears will have a player with the size and tenacity to defend the run. He also can cover any short routes underneath.

One of most intriguing hybrid defenders on @seniorbowl radar is Toledo DB/ST ace Tycen Anderson. Unique combo of size (6020) and explosion (23’5.5” LJ in HS track). Mostly aligns as box-SS but many NFL teams will project 33” arms & low-4.4 speed to CB.🛠#TheDraftStartsInMobile™️ pic.twitter.com/Vzj8QCgcV4 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) August 3, 2021

Round 6, Pick 184: TE Chigoziem “Chig” Okonkwo, Maryland

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Chigoziem “Chig” Okonkwo is a fantastic athlete who will be one of the draft’s steals. It’s pronounced chig-zem OH-konk-wo if he becomes a Bear. His combine performance is comparable to Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown and former 49ers and Titans tight end Delanie Walker. As a receiver, he has the speed to put pressure on defenses vertically and the athleticism to catch most 50/50 balls. He has the vision of an elite ball carrier with the ball in his hand. Overall, he’s a very raw run blocker and receiver. To paraphrase a Chicago icon, the ceiling is the roof when it comes to Chig.

What stands out about Maryland TE Chigoziem Okonkwo is his abilities to run after the catch, being ultized in the backfield on jet sweeps, screens due to his accleration and speed to quickly get into space and head upfield. He can also stress a defense with his power. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/P0J4nUhMJA — WBG84 (@WBG84) April 1, 2022

