Full 7-round Bears mock draft 1.0: Pre-Scouting Combine edition

The Chicago Bears have an important offseason ahead of them where new general manager Ryan Poles has some big decisions to make with the roster.

During his introduction press conference, Poles stressed the importance of building through the NFL draft. But it’s going to be hard given the Bears have just five draft selections this year. Not to mention, they’re without a first-round pick after trading it to move up and acquire Justin Fields last year.

With a plethora of needs ranging from wide receiver to offensive line to defensive back, Poles has plenty of work to do with this roster.

Ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine next week, here’s our first seven-round Bears mock draft of the season:

Round 2, Pick 39: CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington is a great place to develop defensive backs. Byron Murphy, Kevin King, Elijah Molden, and Keith Taylor Jr. are all current NFL players who played for the Huskies. Kyler Gordon and teammate Trent McDuffie will look to continue the tradition of an underappreciated DBU this year.

While McDuffie is expected to go in the first round, Gordon has the potential to jump into the first round if he performs well at the Combine. He reportedly has a 42.5-inch vertical jump and a 20-yard shuttle time of 3.87 seconds. Both of those are in the top 90 percentiles for defensive backs.

Gordon is more than just a powerful athlete. He’s a great tackler, has the agility to play man coverage, and the necessary speed and agility to close quickly when the ball is in the air. Gordon is a versatile defender who can line up in either zone or man coverage and would be an excellent complement to Jaylon Johnson.

Physical Comparison: Jalen Ramsey

Round 3, Pick 71: WR John Metchie, Alabama

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Despite returning from a knee injury, John Metchie will likely fall in the draft due to his drop issues and deep ball tracking ability. Metchie’s route running ability, agility, and electric speed, on the other hand, stand out. Metchie is the man for the Bears if they need a receiver who can get separation.

Metchie was used at Alabama in the same way that Tyreek Hill is used by the Chiefs. Former Bama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid are students of LaVell Edwards who developed many of today’s west coast route concepts in the early 1970s.

While he has the ability to play in the slot. Metchie is best suited as a Z-receiver in a spread offense. Similar to Colts’ wide receiver, T.Y. Hilton, the Bears could work to move Metchie around the formation, creating free releases and allowing him to use his speed in space.

Physical Comparison: Greg Jennings

Round 5, Pick 147: IOL Chris Paul, Tulsa

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Paul is not ready to play on Day 1, but he was a four-year starter at Tulsa and has the potential to develop into a solid interior lineman for the Bears. He spent two years at Tulsa as a right tackle, but his limited mobility makes him a better fit as a big guard. Paul’s transition to guard won’t be too difficult; he spent a year at both positions for the Golden Hurricanes.

Paul is a technician with excellent hands who delivers powerful punches with great hand placement. He’s a better run blocker than pass protector, but he has the potential to become a starter or provide much-needed depth on the Bears’ offensive line.

Physical Comparison: Marshall Newhouse

Round 5, Pick 149: DL Neil Farrell Jr., LSU

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Neil Farrell Jr., at 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, offers a lot to like as a one-technique in a 4-3 defense. The LSU Tiger won’t blow you away with explosive plays, but he’ll keep offensive linemen engaged and prevent them from progressing to the next level, freeing up linebackers to make tackles.

He’ll be critiqued for having short arms, but he’s proven to be strong at the point of attack and has above average athleticism for a man of his size.

Physical Comparison: Grady Jarrett

Round 6, Pick 184: S Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma St

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

If the Bears can get Kolby Harvell-Peel at 184th, he will be the steal of the draft. He’s a big hitter who enjoys separating the ball carrier from the football. But he’s much better at zone coverage than man and at this point shouldn’t be asked to cover smaller, quicker wide receivers in the slot.

On Day 1, he’s best suited as a box safety but he’d also make an excellent developmental OLB/Rover. Harvell-Peel can line up against tight ends on Day 1 and he’s always looking to deliver knockout hits as a defender. If he continues to improve his mobility and is able to cover slot receivers, he’ll be a starter for the majority of teams.

Physical Comparison: Cato June

