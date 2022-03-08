Full 7-round Bears mock draft 2.0: Post-Scouting Combine edition

The Chicago Bears have a vital offseason ahead of them where new general manager Ryan Poles has some big decisions to make with the roster.

During his introductory press conference, Poles stressed the importance of building through the NFL draft. But it’s going to be challenging, given the Bears have just five draft selections this year. Not to mention, they’re without a first-round pick after trading it to move up and acquire Justin Fields last year.

With a plethora of needs ranging from wide receiver to offensive line to defensive back, Ryan Poles has plenty of work to do with this roster.

Following the NFL Scouting Combine, here’s our updated seven-round Bears mock draft of the season:

Round 2, Pick 39: DE Logan Hall, Houston

Logan Hall is the ideal player to fill the void left by the likely departures of Eddie Goldman and Akiem Hicks. He has heavy, active hands and is violent at the point of attack. While Hall isn’t an elite pass rusher, the former Houston Cougar plays as a defensive anchor who will take on blocks and free up linebackers. He’s 6-foot-6, which makes it difficult for him to keep a low pad level, but he’s a hard worker who racked up 20.5 tackles for loss and eight career sacks during his time at Houston.

Physical Comparison: Cory Redding

Round 3, Pick 71: WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Skyy Moore is a fantastic route runner with excellent hands who is a must-have for teams needing a wide receiver that hasn’t taken one by the third round. He’s a little undersized, and he didn’t run a full route tree at Western Michigan, but he makes up for it with production. He finished 2021 with 95 receptions for 1,292 yards and ten touchdowns.

When you watch him play, you’ll notice a player with excellent body control and the ability to track the ball over his shoulder and catch it. Moore is the equivalent of a bad-ball hitter in baseball. If you get it near him, he will come down with it.

Physical Comparison: Willie Snead

Round 5, Pick 147: LB Jesse Luketa, Penn State

Another linebacker for the Nittany Lions is hoping to follow the path of Micah Parsons, Sean Lee, NaVorro Bowman, Paul Posluszny, and others. Jesse Luketa’s ability against the run is awe-inspiring. He can filter through the trash, locate the ball carrier, and bring him down.

Luketa is a relentless linebacker with excellent lateral quickness. However, his athleticism isn’t immediately apparent when looking at his NFL combine performance; his 4.89 40-yard dash was underwhelming, and he hurt himself. He is, however, excellent versus the run and in pass coverage. He’s not a pass rusher like Parsons, but he’s an outstanding outside linebacker to draft at pick 147.

Physical Comparison: Junior Galette

Round 5, Pick 149: EDGE Amare Barno, Virginia Tech

Amare Barno ran the fastest 40-yard dash for a defensive lineman in NFL history with a 4.36. That alone is worth taking him as a developmental defensive end at pick 149. His production at Virginia Tech was average. The JUCO product tallied ten sacks and forced three fumbles during his two years in Blacksburg.

However, his pass-rush technique is inconsistent. He’s clumsy with his hands and has trouble keeping his balance on some of his pass rush attempts. Given his tall build and light frame, he’s also had issues defending the run. But who cares? He’s the perfect fifth-round choice with a tremendously high ceiling.

Physical Comparison: Odafe Oweh

Round 6, Pick 184: WR Danny Gray, SMU

During the 2010 NFL draft, in the sixth round with the 195th pick, the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted the following wide receiver.

Height: 5’10

Weight: 186 pounds

Hands: 9″

40-Yard Dash: 4.48

Vertical Jump: 33.5″

Senior year stats: 110 receptions, 1,198 yards, 9 TDs.

Concerns: Academic issues forced him to walk on at a MAC school despite having interest from Florida State and West Virginia.

Danny Gray:

Height: 6’0

Weight: 186 pounds

Hands: 9 5/8″

40-Yard Dash: 4.33

Vertical Jump: 34″

Senior year stats: 49 receptions, 803 yards, 9 TDs.

Concerns: Ruled academically ineligible to play at Missouri, went to JUCO, then transferred to a small AAC school.

The wide receiver mentioned in 2010 was Antonio Brown. History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes. Watch Danny Gray’s highlight tape, and if he’s there at pick 184, Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles should make sure he’s wearing navy blue and burnt orange in 2022.

Physical Comparison: Antonio Brown

