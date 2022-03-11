Full 7-round Bears mock draft 3.0: Post-Khalil Mack trade

The Chicago Bears have a vital offseason ahead of them where new general manager Ryan Poles has some big decisions to make with the roster.

During his introductory press conference, Poles stressed the importance of building through the NFL draft. Poles delivered on that commitment by trading star pass rusher Khalil Mack for a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 sixth-round pick.

Following the Khalil Mack trade, here’s our updated seven-round Bears mock draft of the season:

Round 2, Pick 39: WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Christian Watson is one of the most entertaining wide receivers available in this year’s draft. The North Dakota State prospect stands 6-foot-4 and runs a 4.36 40-yard dash. He’s shown exceptional route-running skills as well as the ability to catch nearly anything thrown his way. Watson is a long strider with the ability to take the top off defenses. The Bears could have a young 1-2 punch in the future with Mooney underneath and Watson over the top to help franchise quarterback Justin Fields spread the ball around.

Round 2, Pick 48 (from Chargers): S Jalen Pitre, Baylor

AP Photo/Jerry Larson

Jalen Pitre is a modern hybrid defender in high demand among NFL teams. During the college season, he has played deep safety, run support in the box, off the edge and rushed the passer, and even slot receiver coverage for Baylor. In addition, Pitre is a developing safety who could take over for Tashaun Gipson at strong safety. The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year recorded 75 tackles (18.5 tackles for loss), 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and seven pass deflections. He can do it all.

Round 3, Pick 71: LB Brandon Smith, Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Smith is a former five-star recruit who is a natural athlete. He ran a 4.52 40-yard dash at the combine and turned in a 37.5″ vertical jump. Smith is a do-it-all linebacker, playing all three positions, defending the run and the pass, and rushing the passer. He will be a developmental linebacker who could fill in for Danny Trevathan or Christian Jones.

Story continues

Round 5, Pick 147 (from Texans): IOL Cole Strange, Chattanooga

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Strange is an interior lineman who excels at zone blocking. Strange is an ideal guard or center if the Bears want to replicate Kyle Shanahan’s zone run scheme. He’s a little light at 307 pounds, but his smaller size provides the lateral quickness needed to overtake defenders as a zone blocker. Strange can play either guard position and has also played center.

Round 5, Pick 149: IOL Chris Paul, Tulsa

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Paul was a four-year starter at both guard and tackle for Tulsa. His future appears to be at guard, but some believe he can also play tackle. Paul is a technician with solid hands who throws powerful punches with precise hand placement. If called upon to play right away, he could start at right tackle, moving Larry Borom inside to his natural position, or replace James Daniels at right guard.

Round 6, Pick 184: CB Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Joshua Williams is a hidden gem from a small school. The 6-foot-2 Division 2 cornerback has long arms (32 7/8″) and runs a 4.5 40-yard dash. Fayetteville State had Williams play Cover 3 and Cover 4, making him an ideal fit for the Bears defense, Cover 2-heavy. Williams is a former receiver with fluid hips and can change directions quickly. In addition, he’s a player who could see immediate action on special teams.

[listicle id=502744]

1

1