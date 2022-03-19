Full 7-round Bears mock draft 4.0: Post-1st Wave of Free Agency Edition

The Chicago Bears have a vital offseason ahead of them where new general manager Ryan Poles has some big decisions to make with the roster.

During his introductory press conference, Poles stressed the importance of building through the NFL draft. Since those comments, the new GM has made a few splashes, trading expensive contracts and adding players in free agency.

The Bears have signed defensive tackle Justin Jones, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, wide receivers Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown, center Lucas Patrick, and linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

Following the recent signings, here’s our updated seven-round Bears mock draft of the season:

Round 2, Pick 39: CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

Kyler Gordon is the real deal. His 40-yard dash time of 4.52 isn’t ideal, but it shouldn’t be a massive deal for a future Cover 2 corner. What you’re looking for in a Cover 2 corner is a defensive back with speed to match any underneath route and excellent tackling ability.

Gordon is a strong tackler who excels at defending receivers when the ball is in the air. According to PFF, he didn’t allow a touchdown in 722 career snaps. He’s an excellent young corner to complement Jaylon Johnson.

Round 2, Pick 48 (from Chargers): LB Chad Muma, Wyoming

Chad Muma is Brian Urlacher 2.0. Okay, perhaps not. Muma is a converted safety from the Mountain West conference with excellent coverage skills. In addition, the Cowboys linebacker would be an outstanding Mike linebacker for the Bears, freeing up Roquan Smith to play Will.

Muma spent most of his time at Wyoming playing to the field, which allowed him to run and show off his athleticism. While best known for his pass coverage, he’s also strong against the run. In addition, the Wyoming linebacker is a consistent and technical tackler. He will be a day one starter for most teams.

Round 3, Pick 71: WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Despite the additions of Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown, it is critical to keep developing young wide receivers. Jalen Tolbert is the Bears’ 71st-round pick. Tolbert is a deep threat who can open things up underneath for guys like Pringle and Mooney by taking the top off the defense.

Tolbert, who stands 6’1″, 194 pounds, and runs a 4.59, is similar to Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (6’1, 203 pounds, 4.59). In 2022, the Bears will have multiple red-zone threats with Tolbert, St. Brown, and Cole Kmet. It will be a significant improvement for a team that finished 30th in red-zone scoring last season.

Round 5, Pick 147 (from Texans): IOL Dohnovan West, Arizona State

Dohnovan West is one of the draft’s youngest players in 2022. At Arizona State, he made 29 starts (14 at center, 11 at right guard, and four at left guard). He’s an excellent run-blocker who will fit nicely in a zone scheme.

At 6’3 296 pounds, West is a bit undersized and struggles against larger, more talented linemen. But he’s a developing offensive lineman who could provide depth in the short term and eventually become a starter.

Round 5, Pick 149: CB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

Zyon McCollum, an FCS prospect, can play nickel corner or weakside linebacker in a dime package right away. While these aren’t starting positions, they are crucial. As teams spread out defenses and run no-huddle, having talented sub-package guys allows the defense to save timeouts and not be at a disadvantage.

McCollum, who has a 4.33 40-yard dash and a 6.48 3-cone, is that guy. He played corner, safety, in the box, and on the edge at Sam Houston.

He had 13 interceptions and 54 pass deflections in his career. The former Bearkats defender is a late-round prospect.

Round 6, Pick 184: S Tycen Anderson, Toledo

Tycen Anderson is another excellent fit for the Bears Cover 2 defense as a box safety. He has tremendous speed at the position, clocking a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and isn’t afraid to get dirty and play the run.

Anderson lacks the range to cover deep, but he’s another player who could fill in as a nickel or dime linebacker. In Anderson, the Bears will have a player with the size and tenacity to defend the run. He also can cover any short routes underneath.

