Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft: Pre-Senior Bowl edition

It’s officially Senior Bowl week, which marks the unofficial start of the pre-draft season.

Not only do the Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft — which gives them plenty of leverage — but they have a man on the ground in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who will serve as the head coach of the American team.

So with the Senior Bowl getting underway, we’re unveiling our latest mock draft, where Chicago trades back twice in the first round with the Texans and the Patriots to land an offensive playmaker with the 14th selection.

With eleven picks in this mock draft, the Bears find their WR1 and improve the offense and defense from the inside out with talented linemen.

Take a look:

Round 1, Pick 14: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

First trade details

Bears receive: Nos. 2, 12, 138, 203, 207th, 2024 first-round pick

Texans receive No. 1

Second trade details

Bears receive: Nos. 14, 107

Patriots receive: No. 12

Chicago trades back twice in the first round to land a playmaker in Johnston, who adds size and a deep threat to the Bears’ offense. He’s shown an ability to play outside and in the slot or in motion as a ball carrier. Although the Bears are still searching for WR1, Johnston could be the man for the job.

Round 2, Pick 53: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Gibbs is one of the best pass-catching running backs in the draft and adds versatility to the Bears’ offense. He’s electric with the ball in his hands when he gets to the second level.

Round 3, Pick 64: DL Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, Brooks can play the 3-technique for the Bears with a year to develop behind Justin Jones. He’s athletic, has a high motor, is a great tackler, and has an excellent pass-rush ability.

Round 4, Pick 102: CB Clark Phillips, Utah

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Phillips is a tremendous cover corner who can take Kyler Gordon out of the slot. He’s a ball hawk with nine career interceptions. At 5-foot-10, he’s probably too small to play outside, so the Bears find their starting nickel with Phillips.

Round 4, Pick 107: EDGE K.J. Henry, Clemson (from Patriots)

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Henry is a freak athlete who can double as a prototypical 4-3 defensive end. His athleticism makes him versatile, with the ability to play strongside linebacker or even be used as an EDGE/LB hybrid in the nickel package.

Round 4, Pick 134: WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Mingo is a power slot who gains yards after the catch. If the Bears want to build an offense in the mold of San Francisco, Miami, or Kansas City, Mingo becomes another weapon for a creative offensive coordinator to deploy.

Round 4, Pick 134: iOL Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame (from Texans)

USA Today Sports

An experienced college lineman with experience at center and guard, Patterson improves the interior of Chicago’s offensive line. At 6’4, and 307 pounds, he has ideal size and plays with aggression.

Round 5, Pick 151: DL Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Martin provides depth inside, and at 6-foot-4, 337 pounds, he has the physical stature to play inside at 1-technique or 3-technique. In two years for WKU, he had 30 pressures, four sacks, three passes defended, and a forced fumble.

Round 6, Pick 203: iOL Javion Cohen, Alabama (from Texans)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cohen could be one of the steals of the draft. He’s incredibly athletic and has shown a high football IQ. At 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, he’s an excellent fit for the Bears’ zone scheme and could challenge the veterans for a starting spot.

Round 6, Pick 207: iOL Jerome Carvin, Tennessee (from Texans)

USA Today Sports

A fifth-year senior, Carvin is another experienced and versatile interior lineman. He played left guard, right guard, and center for Tennessee and has only allowed two sacks since 2019.

Round 7, Pick 219: CB Noah Daniels, TCU

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Hampered with injuries during his career, Daniels is worth a flier in the seventh round. He has starting cornerback size and speed. But he needs to prove he can stay healthy and needs more snaps to refine his technique.

