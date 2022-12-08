Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft 1.0

Sitting at 3-10, the Bears’ season is all but over, although the future looks bright for Chicago and Justin Fields. The Bears are in line to have the second overall pick in 2023, and there is no shortage of needs to address.

Chicago currently has eight picks in the 2023 NFL draft (and they’re projected to have an additional compensatory selection, via Tankathon).

With the Bears at a bye, we’re unveiling our first 2023 mock draft that improves Chicago’s offensive and defensive line, adds more speed at wide receiver, finds a replacement for David Montgomery, and selects one of the most accomplished middle linebackers in college football.

Round 1, Pick 2: DE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

USA Today Sports

If a team has a chance to draft a generational pass rusher, they should do it, and Anderson fits the mold of generational talent. The Alabama edge rusher is dynamic when rushing the passer; he’s strong against the run and can drop into pass coverage.

The Bears’ defensive line is weak, and Anderson could be an immediate starter.

Round 2, Pick 57: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Flowers fits the mold of a smaller, quicker receiver with the ability to create separation. The Boston College wideout can line up outside and in the slot, and he’s explosive with the ball in his hands.

In four years, Flowers caught 200 passes for more than 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns while averaging 15 yards per catch. Although most of the Bears’ receivers are on one-year deals, Flowers is a talented wideout who will be cheap and have multiple years to develop.

Round 3, Pick 66: RB Zach Evans, Ole Miss

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Evans is one of the most talented running backs in the draft. After averaging 7.0 yards per carry at TCU, he transferred to Ole Miss. Now in the SEC, he’s still averaging nearly 7.0 yards per rushing attempt and has 899 yards and eight touchdowns.

David Montgomery will be a free agent in 2023. If Evans is there in the third round, the combination of Evans, Khalil Herbert, and Justin Fields could be dynamic.

Story continues

Round 4, Pick 104: iOL Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio State center is fundamentally sound. But, unfortunately, Wypler is so good at his job that he’s boring, which is what an excellent offensive lineman should be. At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, he doesn’t have the highlight reel of a mauler, but he’s athletic and a perfect fit for a zone running offense.

Round 4, Pick 134: iOL Steve Avila, TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago needs help on the interior of the offensive line, and Avila is a versatile lineman who has played center, both guard positions, and right tackle at TCU. In addition, he’s got great feet for a 340-pound lineman.

Avila is excellent in both run blocking and pass protection and could be an anchor in the middle of the Bears’ offensive line.

Round 5, Pick 138: WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Lansing State Journal

Reed is another quick receiver that can play in the slot or off the ball and in motion. Reed is a speedy wideout that can win with speed against man coverage and zone. The Michigan State receiver is a yard after the catch monster and is a much-needed weapon for Fields.

Round 5, Pick 153: DL Moro Ojomo, Texas

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears must get better at stopping the run and rushing the passer. Ojomo would be a great lineman to pair with Anderson. The Texas interior defensive lineman is an excellent fit for a 4-3 scheme and has experience playing inside and outside.

Ojomo is explosive and has a high motor and incredible athleticism. In his career, he has 91 tackles and five sacks.

Round 7, Pick 220: iOL Trevor Downing, Iowa State

USA Today Sports

At 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, the Iowa State lineman has the ideal size for an interior lineman. In addition, Downing is a versatile lineman, having played every position along the offensive line. The redshirt senior would add depth to the Bears’ interior with the ability to play center or guard.

*Round 7, Pick 259: LB Darius Muasau, UCLA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

This UCLA linebacker is one of the most productive middle linebackers in college football. In four seasons split between Hawaii and UCLA, Muasau has racked up 347 tackles, 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and four interceptions.

The Bears’ linebacking corps was riddled with injuries and lacked depth, resulting in undrafted linebacker Jack Sanborn becoming a starter. While Sanborn has excelled in the role, Chicago needs more depth.

*projected compensatory pick

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire