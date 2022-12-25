Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft: Christmas edition!

The 2022 Chicago Bears season has been filled with number of ups and downs. There are plenty of non-Justin Fields-related reasons to be excited, including the performances of rookies Jaquan Brisker, Jack Sanborn, and Kyler Gordon or the re-emergence of veterans like Eddie Jackson.

But sitting at 3-12, the Bears have solidified the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Chicago currently has eight picks in the 2023 NFL draft (and they’re projected to have an additional compensatory selection, via Tankathon).

With the holidays upon us, we put together our Christmas list mock draft of players we hope Poles-Claus brings us this 2023 offseason.

Round 1, Pick 2: DE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

This is a no-brainer selection. If the Bears keep the No. 2 pick, Will Anderson should start looking for homes near Halas Hall now. The Alabama product has the makings of a generational pass rusher that could immediately impact a defense.

Round 2, Pick 57: RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears need to replace David Montgomery, and Zach Charbonnet can step in and fill his role immediately. The UCLA running back is a powerful runner (career: 3,346 rushing yards, 39 touchdowns, 5.9 yards per carry) that can break tackles like Montgomery. Charbonnet has even been able to catch out of the backfield, with 75 receptions for 589 yards in his career.

Round 3, Pick 66: iOL Andrew Vorhees, USC

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As Cody Whitehair gets older, and the Bears struggle to find depth on the interior, Andrew Vorhees would be an excellent selection in the third round. The USC lineman is a fifth-year starter and has played games at left guard and left tackle.

At 6-foot-6, 326 pounds with 32 3/8″ arms, he’s a tweener – he has the size of a tackle but the arm length of a guard. But his athleticism, power, versatility, and technique make him an excellent addition for Chicago at left guard.

Round 4, Pick 104: DL Tyler Davis, Clemson

Story continues

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The 3-technique is the motor of Matt Eberflus’ defense. However, the Bears need to find an impact player on the interior of the defensive line. Tyler Davis from Clemson is the answer. As a freshman, he was a rising star with 6.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in 15 games. Unfortunately, since then, injuries have derailed his production.

In 2022, he played the second most games of his career (11), and his production returned with 4.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss. If he can stay healthy, he’s a future NFL starter and possibly Pro Bowler.

Round 4, Pick 134: WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Jonathan Mingo’s body type will remind many of other Ole Miss wide receivers like A.J. Brown. He’s stocky with a very muscular frame. The SEC receiver can play outside and in the slot and excels by using his size and strength to overwhelm defenders and gain yards in the middle of the field.

With the ball in his hands, his physicality lends itself to his playmaking ability. In addition, Mingo will generate yards after the catch (career 15.6 yards per catch) and has continued to improve each year at Ole Miss.

Round 5, Pick 138: WR Dontay Demus, Maryland

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Another big-bodied wide receiver at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Dontay Demus has the potential to be a starter in the NFL and would be a first-round talent if not for his injury history. The Maryland wide receiver was leading the Big Ten in receiving in 2021 before an ACL injury ended his season. He has a prototypical size and should serve as a red zone option for Justin Fields.

Round 5, Pick 153: LB Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago is thin at linebacker, and Jeremy Banks fits the mold of what head coach Matt Eberflus is looking for at the position. The Tennessee linebacker plays excellent speed and can cover from sideline to sideline.

Like most athletic linebackers, he’s on the smaller end (6’1, 223) – but he’s been productive in his five years at Tennessee. Banks amassed 219 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions, and eight pass deflections.

Round 7, Pick 220: DL Jermayne Lole, Louisville

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

After surrendering 144 rushing yards and having one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL, Chicago needs to get stout in the middle. At 6-foot-1 and 305 pounds, Jermayne Lole is a run-stuffer at the one-technique position and can also play three-technique in a pinch.

The big-body interior lineman is explosive in his first step, can play well in a two-gap, 4-3 style system, and does a great job collapsing the pocket on pass plays.

*Round 7, Pick 259: LB Mikel Jones, Syracuse

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Again, the Bears need help at linebacker, and Jones is another undersized (6’1, 220) but fast outside linebacker that Eberflus tends to look for in his schemes. Jones was a Freshman All-American in 2020 and was selected as Team Captain and First Team All-ACC in 2021. The Syracuse linebacker is a ball magnet with 298 tackles, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and four interceptions over four years in upstate New York.

Adding Jones with the projected compensatory pick gives a depleted linebacker group more depth.

[listicle id=526140]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire