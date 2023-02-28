Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft: Pre-NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is here, and despite increased rumors of a trade, the Chicago Bears still hold the No.1 overall pick for the 2023 draft. This week in Indianapolis, coaches will have an opportunity to see players work out in person and continue updating their draft boards before the draft night in April.

There are 16 picks in this latest seven-round mock draft, and only one selection won’t be in Indianapolis. In this version, multiple trades were made, not just in the first round but later rounds, as the Bears accumulated picks to align the roster with general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus’ vision.

Chicago helps quarterback Justin Fields by improving the offensive line, adding depth at running back, and adding players who can stop the run.

In addition, the Bears pick up the following for 2024: Raiders’ first-round pick, two fourth-round picks from the Texans, the Chiefs’ fifth-round pick and three seventh-round picks from the Titans.

Without further ado, a look at our latest Bears seven-round mock draft ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine:

Round 1, Pick 11 (from TEN): EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson - TRADE!

Chicago trades back twice from pick No. 1 to pick No. 7 and then to pick No. 11, selecting Myles Murphy, who can play edge rusher or 3-technique in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

First trade:

Chicago receives: No. 7, 38, 146, 204, and 2024 first-round pick

Las Vegas receives: No. 1, 150, 220

Second trade:

Chicago receives: No. 11, 41, 72, and three 2024 seventh-round picks (CAR, PHI, & TEN)

Tennessee receives: No. 7

The two trades give the Bears a future first, earlier selections in the second round, and a handful of mid-to-late round picks.

Round 2, Pick 38 (from LV): CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

A lockdown corner with 14 career interceptions and six returned for touchdowns, Emmanuel Forbes, improves Chicago’s secondary. The Mississippi State Bulldog is a true cover corner who excels in press-man coverage but can also play zone.

Round 2, Pick 41 (from TEN): OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

A mountain of an offensive lineman at 6-foot-8 and 359 pounds, Chicago finds an actual tackle who can anchor the right side of the offensive line. As a result, the Larry Borom experiment can come to an end.

Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL): iOL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

Cody Mauch lacks the athleticism to play on the edge in the NFL, but he will be great as a guard — especially in a zone run scheme. Mauch has a mean demeanor coupled with excellent feet. He naturally overtakes defenders and can pull and work to the second level as a lead blocker.

Round 3, Pick 65 (from HOU): LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State - TRADE!

We have another trade. This time the Bears trade back one spot to draft a linebacker and gain late-round picks and picks for 2024.

Trade details:

Chicago receives: No. 65, 104, 203, 239, a 2024 second-round pick, and two 2024 fourth-round picks (CLE & HOU)

Houston receives: No. 64

A converted defensive back, Henley is still learning the linebacker position, but his athleticism shines through in his pass coverage. At 6-foot-2 and 232 pounds, he has the speed to run sideline to sideline and can replace Roquan Smith at the WILL linebacker position.

Round 3, Pick 72 (from TEN): QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

If Chicago continues using Justin Fields on designed runs, Hendon Hooker is a must-have insurance policy. Like Fields, he has excellent deep-ball accuracy and has shown exceptional ability as a runner, with 2,079 career rushing yards and 25 touchdowns.

Round 4, Pick 103: S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

The future replacement for Eddie Jackson, this safety out of Notre Dame, is a ball hawk with a high football IQ. With 10 career interceptions, Brandon Joseph can takeover playing centerfield as the deep safety.

Round 4, Pick: 104 (from HOU): RB Kendre Miller, TCU

Kendre Miller is a well-rounded running back with speed, power, and an effective pass blocker. He doesn’t have the name recognition as fellow Texan Bijan Robinson but has homerun-hitting speed and is one of the best running backs in the draft. This is your David Montgomery replacement.

Round 4, Pick 134 (from KC): DL Byron Young, Alabama - TRADE!

Trade details:

Chicago receives: No. 134, 217, 219, and a 2024 fifth-round pick

Kansas City receives: No. 133

Ryan Poles showed us that he is a GM who wants to trade down and accumulate players later in the draft. So, once again, the Bears trade back, drafting a run-stopping specialist from Alabama and adding future picks.

Byron Young was built to stop the run. At 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, he has a stout lower body that allows him to successfully take on double teams and control the line of scrimmage.

Round 5, Pick 137: WR Michael Wilson, Stanford

Michael Wilson is a textbook possession receiver. In addition, he’s a technician with remarkable feet and reliable hands who will work out of the slot at the next level. In addition, he’s a willing and highly skilled run blocker.

Round 5, Pick 146 (from LV): iOL Braeden Daniels, Utah

Braeden Daniels is a versatile offensive lineman with more than 50 starts under his belt. When needed, he can be a mauler and win with strength, but he can also win with finesse and quick feet. Unfortunately, he could spend a year developing behind one of the current guards before winning the starting job.

Round 6, Pick 203 (from HOU): WR Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas

The Bears continue to look for their big-bodied X receiver, who can play outside. Jadon Haselwood was highly regarded out of high school, but injuries and limited opportunities hurt his production.

At 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, he’s a large, physical receiver who is more elusive than expected and has a passion for running blocking. A late-round flier on Haselwod could solve the problems that Chase Claypool and N’Keal Harry haven’t.

Round 6, Pick 204 (from LV): LB Cam Jones, Indiana

An NFL-ready body and a hard-hitter, Cam Jones sets the tone on defense when stopping the run. He’s a fit at the MIKE linebacker position and will bring energy and effort to a Bears run defense that was one of the league’s worst.

Round 6, Pick 217 (from KC): DL Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

A high-intensity run-stopper, defensive lineman Kobie Turner was a walk-on at the University of Richmond before becoming an All-American and transferring to Wake Forest. He has an explosive first step and can play in short-yardage and goal line packages.

Round 6, Pick 219 (from KC): LB Dee Winters, TCU

Dee Winters is another former safety converted to linebacker with exceptional coverage skills. With his speed and ability to cover sideline to sideline, the TCU linebacker could thrive as the WILL linebacker in Matt Eberflus’ defense, flying around and making plays.

Round 7, Pick 239 (from HOU): TE Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State

A traditional in-line blocking tight end, Noah Gindorff is a nasty run blocker who can serve as an additional lineman in 21 personnel (two tight ends), heavy packages, or on the goal line. As a player willing to do the dirty work, the North Dakota State prospect could have a long NFL career as a blocking tight end.

