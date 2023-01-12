Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft: End-of-year edition!

The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season. And thanks to a Houston Texans win in Week 18, the Bears now have the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

GM Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do this offseason, including retooling the roster and building around quarterback Justin Fields. Luckily, he has plenty of resources, including the most salary cap space (around $118 million) and the top pick in the draft. They’ll likely have plenty of suitors looking to move up, and they can land a draft haul in the process.

In this mock draft, the Bears trade the first overall pick with a division opponent — the Detroit Lions. In return for the number one overall pick, Chicago receives:

2023 First-Round Pick (No. 6)

2023 Second-Round Pick (No. 49)

2023 Second-Round Pick (No. 59)

2023 Third-Round Pick (No. 81)

2024 First-Round Pick

2024 Fifth-Round Pick

Also, Chicago trades their fourth-round pick from the Eagles (No. 133) for two additional sixth-round selections (Nos. 160 and 184).

With that in mind, here’s our first mock draft of the 2023 offseason!

Round 1, Pick 6: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

At 6’3″ and 193 pounds, Johnston has tremendous size with 4.4 speed. A prototypical NFL receiver. The TCU prospect is a tremendous deep and jump ball threat who can also generate yards after the catch.

The combination of Chase Claypool and Johnston will create two big-body, red-zone threats for Fields.

Round 2, Pick 49: OT Blake Freeland, BYU

Freeland is another prospect with prototypical size at 6’8″ and 305 pounds. The BYU junior was a Third Team AP All-American and a three-year starter from 2019-2021. He is a great athlete (former quarterback) who will fit well as a left tackle within a zone-scheme offense.

Round 2, Pick 55: WR Parker Washington, Penn State

Parker Washington is an immediate complement to Quentin Johnston at pick number six. At Penn State, Washington played exclusively in the slot and had excellent production. The redshirt sophomore had 146 receptions for 1,920 yards and 12 touchdowns in three years.

Round 2, Pick 59: DL Keondre Coburn, Texas

A huge body to put in the middle of the defense at 6’1″ and 346 pounds, Coburn is a space-eater and will help the Bears stop the run. He has an explosive first step and is excellent and shooting the gap and disrupting run plays with effort and intensity.

Round 3, Pick 64: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

The Iowa prospect has played on the inside and outside during his time on the Hawkeyes’ defensive line. He’s got a great first step and has shown an ability to play the run and the pass.

Although he spent most of his career as a key sub, he’s got a great build at 6’5″ and 264 pounds – he’s a strong NFL combine away from climbing draft boards.

Round 3, Pick 81: LB Demarvion Overshown, Texas

A former safety, Overshown is an excellent pass coverage linebacker and a much-needed addition to the Bears’ defense. He also has the speed to run sideline-to-sideline and track down ball carriers. At Texas, Overshown started 33 games and was a first-team All-Big 12 linebacker.

Round 4, Pick 102: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

The wide receiver room needs to be overhauled. Pairing Zay Flowers, Parker Washington, and Quentin Johnston create a young nucleus of wide receivers with 4.4 speed.

Flowers was a swiss army knife in the Boston College offense playing inside and outside. The Eagles used Flowers in jet motion and ran him on underneath routes, deep posts, and fades. Although undersized at 5’11”, he can do it all.

Round 5, Pick 135: RB Chase Brown, Illinois

The fifth-year Illini running back combines speed, size, and willingness as a blocker. He exploded this year as a running threat adding 1,643 yards rushing and ten touchdowns.

With David Montgomery likely leaving the Bears in free agency, Brown and Khalil Herbert will form a new 1-2 punch for the Bears.

Round 5, Pick 158: CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

Adding cornerback depth is critical for the Bears, and Bennett is an excellent zone coverage corner. He has versatility as a defensive back, playing cornerback, nickel back, and safety.

Bennett playing in the slot will allow Kyler Gordon to return to the outside, where he’s more comfortable.

Round 6, Pick 160: iOL Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Sedrick Van Pran is an upgrade to Sam Mustipher at the center position. The Georgia product has tremendous athleticism to fit zone-blocking schemes easily. At 6’4″ and 310 pounds, he’s got the size to anchor in the middle and protect against A-gap pressure.

Round 6, Pick 184: LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

Ivan Pace is a production machine (306 tackles, 41.5 tackles for loss, and 20 sacks in four years) despite being undersized at 6’0″.

The Cincinnati linebacker has a high football IQ and instinctively finds the football on every play. He’s the leader of the Bearcats’ defense and plays with incredible energy.

Round 7, Pick 192: iOL Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

Jaxson Kirkland has experience successfully playing right guard and left tackle at Washington. He’s a great pass blocker, but at 6’7″, he isn’t the best run blocker due to playing with a high pad level.

