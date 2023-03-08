Full 7-round Bears 2023 mock draft: Post-NFL Scouting Combine edition

Following an eventful NFL Combine, the Chicago Bears still hold the No.1 overall pick for the 2023 NFL draft and continue to look for a trade partner.

There are 14 picks in this latest seven-round mock draft, and only one selection wasn’t invited to Indianapolis. Once again, the Bears trade the first overall pick and also trade back in the middle rounds to accumulate late-round picks.

Without further ado, here is a look at our latest Bears seven-round mock draft after the NFL combine:

Round 1, Pick 9 (from CAR): OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State - TRADE!

Trade details:

Bears receive: Nos. 9, 39, 132, and 2024 1st-round pick

Panthers receive: No. 1

Johnson is an incredibly athletic offensive lineman with the footwork and size to anchor an NFL offensive line at left tackle. At 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, he is great on the edge in pass protection and can sustain blocks in the run game.

Round 2, Pick 39 (from CAR): LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Simpson is the prototypical WILL linebacker for Chicago’s 4-3 defense. He has the athleticism to play man coverage against the pass, the speed to carry receivers deep, and is physical against the run.

Round 2, Pick 53 (from BAL): DL Keeanu Benton , Wisconsin

Benton was a star at the Senior Bowl when playing three-technique. He’s a large defensive tackle at 6-foot-4 and 309 pounds and excels in stopping the run and winning as a pass rusher.

Round 3, Pick 64: iOL Steve Avila, TCU

Avila excels in zone schemes at either center or guard when asked to down block or double team. Against pass rushers, he’s able to anchor and hold off bull rushers.

Round 4, Pick 104: WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma - TRADE!

Trade details:

Bears receive: Nos. 104, 201, 2024 4th round pick, and 2024 7th round pick

Texans receive: No. 103

Mims is a speedy receiver (4.38 40-yard dash) that will attack defenses from the slot or as the boundary receiver. He’s the prototypical modern receiver that creates separation and gains yards after the catch.

Round 4, Pick 132 (from CAR): CB Riley Moss, Iowa

Moss is a zone-scheme cornerback who can excel in Chicago’s Cover 2 defense. The Iowa cornerback is a ball hawk accumulating 11 career interceptions over five years with the Hawkeyes.

Round 5, Pick 137: S Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

The Notre Dame safety can play the role of Eddie Jackson in the Bears’ defense. He’s a ball-hawk with ten career interceptions and thrives in a system that allows him to roam and cover the deep portions of the field.

Round 5, Pick 143 (from LV): CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland - TRADE!

Trade details:

Bears receive: Nos. 143, 174, 214, 222

Raiders receive: No. 133

Bennett is one of the most productive cornerbacks in college football, with 24 pass breakups and five interceptions in his career. He put his speed on display with a 4.3 40-yard dash and can start immediately for the Bears at nickel, freeing up Kyler Gordon to move back outside.

Round 5, Pick 150: RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

The Auburn running back is a strong runner with a great blend of speed and power. Bigsby is a willing blocker in pass protection and can partner with Khalil Herbert in the backfield following the loss of David Montgomery to free agency.

Round 5, Pick 174 (from LV): EDGE K.J. Henry, Clemson

The third Clemson defensive lineman is a future linebacker in the NFL. Henry is a leader with a quick first step and the speed and flexibility needed to play SAM linebacker and bend the edge as a pass rusher.

Round 6, Pick 201 (from HOU): TE Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

Don’t let the small school fool you. Kuntz was a 5-star prospect committed to Penn State after high school. He’s a receiving tight end that can play in the slot and complement Cole Kmet, a traditional in-line tight end.

Round 6, Pick 214 (from LV): EDGE Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt

At 6’4 and 251 pounds, Baldonado has the length and size to be an NFL defensive end. He’s an exciting athletic prospect (4.78 40-yard dash) and has the tools to develop into a starter.

Round 7, Pick 220: C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Stromberg is built for a zone-run scheme. He has the athleticism to move laterally and get to the outside shoulder of defensive linemen. He has a high football IQ and helped Arkansas set protections at the line of scrimmage.

Round 7, Pick 222 (from LV): DL Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

A smaller, disruptive 3-technique, Turner is a run-stopping defender that was walked-on at the University of Richmond and became an All-American before transferring to Wake Forest.

