Full 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl edition as Eagles reload on defense

Even with Nick Sirianni’s team clinching a playoff berth for the third straight year, there were question marks centered around the personnel and coaching staff following a historic collapse that saw Philadelphia lose 6 of their final seven games.

It’s never too early to look ahead at the NFL draft, and with so many holes on defense, Howie Roseman has the assets to retool the roster.

Philadelphia has never drafted an off-the-ball linebacker in the first round, and they won’t this spring either, but Howie Roseman will reload in the trenches and could get a familiar name at cornerback via the PFF mock draft simulator.

R1: 22 CB Terrion Arnold

Nov 4, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) breaks up a pass intended for LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 42-28. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Arnold is a physical, cornerback with great speed and the quickness handle elite pass catchers.

R2: 50 S Tyler Nubin

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 04: Tyler Nubin #27 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates his interception against the Illinois Fighting Illini with teammates in the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Fighting Illini defeated the Golden Gophers 27-26. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Eagles have Sydney Brown rehabbing a torn ACL, and Nubin would be the perfect running mate for Reed Blankenshipp.

Nubin registered five interceptions in 2023 after nabbing four, firmly establishing himself as a ball hawk with elite size and range.

R2: 54 WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

An elite deep threat that can replace Quez Watkins, Worthy needs to improve against press coverage.

Worthy was outstanding for Texas in 2023, logging 75 receptions, for 1,014 YDS (13.5 AVG) and 5 touchdowns.

R3: 97 RB Blake Corum, Michigan

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs against Washington during the first half of the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Philadelphia has three running backs set for NFL free agency, and if GM Howie Roseman doesn’t want to pay D’Andre Swift $4 million a year, then the Michigan running back would pair well with Kenneth Gainwell.

During the past two seasons, Corum has logged 2,905 scrimmage yards and 47 touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

R4: 137 Center Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

Oct 7, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks offensive linemen Beaux Limmer (55) gives direction prior to the snap during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

A player who can crosstrain at guard or center, Limmer started the last 36 games for Arkansas, splitting his time between center and guard in the previous two years.

He graded out as the fourth-best center in the SEC this past year, per Pro Football Focus.

Philadelphia could lose Jason Kelce, and Limmer offers versatility and a potential backup Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, or Landon Dickerson.

R5: 163 OT Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State

NDSU has had three offensive linemen selected in the previous three NFL Drafts, and all three are starters.

Sundell started at left tackle all 15 games during his final season with the Bison. In his previous three seasons he was NDSU’s starting center.

Sundell offers another versatile offensive player in the trenches who could be the eventual replacement for Lane Johnson

R5: 172 CB Johnny Dixon, Penn State

Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon (3) sacks Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) in the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

The third-team All-Big Ten selection was stout against the pass, and led the nation in sacks by a cornerback (4.5). Dixon made 5.5 of his 26 tackles for loss, forced a fumble and added one interception. He paired with fellow Penn State cornerback Kalen King in a secondary that ranked third nationally in pass defense.

R5: 178 S James Williams, Miami

Nov 11, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Jaheim Bell (6) looks back at Miami Hurricanes defensive back James Williams (20) during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Standing 6 foot 5, 215 pounds, Williams recorded a team-high 73 tackles this season. He added an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He led Miami with 730 defensive snaps this season, registering a 84.7 coverage grade from Pro Football Focused is the highest on the team.

Williams was the top safety recruit in the recruiting class of 2021 and the 14th rated player overall, and could transition to linebacker.

R7: 243 LB Omar Speights

Nov 25, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) is tacked by LSU Tigers linebacker Omar Speights (1) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia native has been on the move since high school, moving to the state of Oregon for his final prep season.

Speights’ older brother played as a defensive linemen at Oregon State University prior to Speights’ senior year of high school.

Speights was named a 2019 Freshman All-American (USA Today, FWAA, The Athletic) at Oregon State, finishing with 73 tackles, which ranked him second on the team and third among all true and redshirt freshmen in the nation. He became a full-time starter in 2021, and he led the team in tackles with 83 in 2022. Also in his senior season, Speights was named First Team All-Pac 12 by the league coaches and Second Team All-Pac 12 by the AP.

After graduating with a degree in business administration in December of 2022, Speights transferred to LSU where he logged 69 tackles.

Speights has a Zach Orr feel to his game, and could make the Eagles as a special teams standout.

