Full 2025 College Football Playoff schedule

USC will fully expect to be part of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024 and 2025. The Trojans will be a member of the Big Ten Conference, which means they will have to battle Michigan and Ohio State, but with the expanded playoff field, they don’t have to finish first in the Big Ten to get a spot. Finishing second — higher than one of the two — will likely give USC a playoff berth in the 12-team configuration.

Schedule dates have been released for both the 2024 and 2025 editions of the playoff. Here is the specific schedule for the 2025 playoff, which will flow into the first few weeks of January 2026. Mark your calendars.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 19

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs players celebrate as Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) misses a 50 yard field goal in the final seconds of the second half of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Peach Bowl Ohio State At Georgia

There will be one first-round game at an on-campus location on Friday night.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20

Clemson defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney (44) chases Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Saturday, December 29, 2018.

Clemson defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney (44) gets his chance to play regularly now that the TIgers’ “Power Rangers” have moved on to professional football.

Clemson Notre Dame 1st Half

There will be three first-round games on the Saturday before Christmas, as is the case with the 2024 playoff schedule.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 31

Jan 1, 1978; Dallas, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame quarterback (3) Joe Montana in action against the Texas Longhorns during the 1978 Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Cotton Bowl hosts the first of the four playoff quarterfinals. One game will stand alone on New Year’s Eve to finish 2025.

Story continues

THURSDAY, JANUARY 1, 2026

Jan 1, 2018; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson (24) runs past Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Aaron Davis (35) in the 2018 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Orange Bowl will be the midday game, the Rose Bowl will be the traditional mid-afternoon game, and the Sugar Bowl will be the night game to round out the quarterfinals on the first day of 2026.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 8, 2026

TEMPE, AZ – JANUARY 1: A general view of the field during the National Anthem prior to the game between Pittsburgh and Utah in the Tostito’s Fiesta Bowl at the Sun Devil Stadium on January 1, 2005 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images).

The Fiesta Bowl hosts the first of two playoff semifinals in the 2025-2026 rotation.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 9, 2026

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Peach Bowl gets the second semifinal in the 2025-2026 playoff.

MONDAY, JANUARY 19, 2026

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass completed by wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Miami hosts the national title game on Monday night.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire