Full 2024 NFL draft order (and when Browns finally come on the clock)

The 2024 NFL draft has arrived. And while the Cleveland Browns do not have a first round pick, this could be the year we see them get aggressive due to the historically low numbers of participants taking their game to the next level.

The last time the Browns made a significant move up the draft board was during the 2021 NFL draft when general manager Andrew Berry jumped up to select Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round. That move worked out well for the Browns. Could they do it again?

As it is currently slated, however, the Browns do not have a pick in the top 50 this weekend as they look to improve an already playoff-caliber roster.

Here is the full order of the first round, including when the three teams (Browns, Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers) come on the clock for the first time.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire