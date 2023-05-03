Full 2024 College Football Playoff schedule

In the 2024 college football season, the new 12-team playoff will make its debut.

Via USA TODAY Sports, here are details on the new 2024 schedule.

First, some background from Eddie Timanus:

“The format for the expanded playoff in college football became more crystalized on Tuesday as the College Football Playoff committee announced the schedule and bowl assignments for the first two years of the new system that will begin in the 2024 season.

“This season will be the final one with four teams participating after the postseason changes were introduced in 2014. Starting next year, there will be 12 playoff teams with four first-round games conducted on campus sites and quarterfinal and semifinal games hosted at traditional New Year’s Six bowl locations.”

Here are the specific game dates below:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A general overall view of the JW Marriott Indianapolis with 2022 College Football Playoff signage for the National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There will be one first-round playoff game on Friday night. This will be an on-campus game.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21

Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga X on the field before the start of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday, Dec 31, 2022, in Atlanta.

There will be three first-round games on the Saturday before Christmas in 2024. The completion of the first round leads to the next round, the quarterfinals. The field will be reduced from 12 teams down to eight.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31

TEMPE, AZ – JANUARY 3: An impressionist view of the entrance to Sun Devil Stadium before the start of the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the University of Miami Hurricanes at Sun Devil Stadium on January 3, 2003 in Tempe, Arizona. Ohio State won the game 31-24 in double-overtime, winning the NCAA National Championship. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Story continues

The Fiesta Bowl hosts a playoff quarterfinal on New Year’s Eve in 2024.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1, 2025

Jan 1, 2009; Pasadena, CA, USA; General view of the 2009 Rose Bowl game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Southern California Trojans at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

On New Year’s Day in 2025, three quarterfinals will be played: The Peach Bowl in the late-morning slot, the Rose Bowl in the traditional 2 p.m. Los Angeles time slot, and then the Sugar Bowl in the familiar primetime slot.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9, 2025

Jan 4, 2005; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Pete Carroll hugs Lofa Tatupu after 55-19 victory over Oklahoma in the FedEx Orange Bowl in the BCS National Championsihip. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Orange Bowl hosts the first playoff semifinal in the new configuration.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10, 2025

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) catches a pass against the Tulane Green Wave in the second quarter in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cotton Bowl hosts the second semifinal game.

MONDAY, JANUARY 20, 2025

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart gives a fist pump following the Peach Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Georgia beat Ohio State 42-41. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Peach Bowl Ohio State At Georgia

The championship game of the 12-team playoff is still on a Monday night.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire