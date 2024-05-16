The full 2024 Cardinals regular-season schedule

The Arizona Cardinals have announced their full 2024 regular-season schedule. They start off the season on the road against quarterback Josh Allen the Buffalo Bills and will have one prime-time game, appearing in the second game of a Monday night doubleheader in Week 7 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

They will not play on any of the special holiday games and will finish the season with two consecutive NFC West games.

They will have another fairly late bye week, coming in Week 11.

Here’s the Cardinals’ complete 2024 schedule:

*prime-time game

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire