The full 2024 Cardinals regular-season schedule

jess root
·1 min read

The Arizona Cardinals have announced their full 2024 regular-season schedule. They start off the season on the road against quarterback Josh Allen the Buffalo Bills and will have one prime-time game, appearing in the second game of a Monday night doubleheader in Week 7 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

They will not play on any of the special holiday games and will finish the season with two consecutive NFC West games.

They will have another fairly late bye week, coming in Week 11.

Here’s the Cardinals’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

1

Sept. 8

at

Buffalo Bills

1 p.m.

Tickets

2

Sept. 15

vs.

Los Angeles Rams

4:05 p.m.

Tickets

3

Sept. 22

vs.

Detroit Lions

4:25 p.m.

Tickets

4

Sept. 29

vs.

Washington Commanders

4:05 p.m

Tickets

5

Oct. 6

at

San Francisco 49ers

4:05 p.m.

Tickets

6

Oct. 13

at

Green Bay Packers

1 p.m.

Tickets

7

Oct. 21

vs.

Los Angeles Chargers*

9 p.m.

Tickets

8

Oct. 27

at

Miami Dolphins

1 p.m.

Tickets

9

Nov. 3

vs.

Chicago Bears

4:05 p.m.

Tickets

10

Nov. 10

vs.

New York Jets

4:25 p.m.

Tickets

11

Nov. 27

Bye week

12

Nov. 24

at

Seattle Seahawks

4:25 p.m.

Tickets

13

Dec. 1

at

Minnesota Vikings

1 p.m.

Tickets

14

Dec. 8

vs.

Seattle Seahawks

4:05 p.m.

Tickets

15

Dec. 15

vs.

New England Patriots

4:25 p.m.

Tickets

16

Dec. 22

at

Carolina Panthers

1 p.m.

Tickets

17

Dec. 28/29

at

Los Angeles Rams

TBD

Tickets

18

Jan. 4/5

vs.

San Francisco 49ers

TBD

Tickets

*prime-time game

