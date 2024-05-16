Full 2024 Bengals, Browns, and Sunday Night Football NFL schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2024 NFL schedule has now been revealed, which includes the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals’ path to the playoffs.

The league announced the regular season schedule Wednesday night and it includes a plethora of marquee matchups from five international games to a Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Cleveland will begin its season at home against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. on Sept. 8 while Cincinnati is also set to host its Week 1 contest as they will face the New England Patriots on Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals will play in primetime at least five times this season which includes Week 6 “Sunday Night Football” game on NBC4 at the New York Giants on Oct. 13. Cleveland has netted four games in primetime with one on NBC4, a Dec. 29 “SNF” contest at home against the Miami Dolphins.

NBC4 will once again be the exclusive home for Sunday Night Football but NBC’s NFL coverage kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 5 for the season opener. The two-time defending champion Chiefs will begin its quest for a three-peat against the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 p.m.

The first ‘SNF’ game this season will feature the Los Angeles Rams at the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8. NBC4 will also broadcast a primetime Thanksgiving game between the Dolphins and Packers at Lambeau Field as well as a special Saturday night game on Dec. 21, featuring the Chiefs and the Houston Texans, who are led by former Buckeye QB C.J. Stroud.

To see the full NFL schedule, click here. Games are eligible to have kickoff times change and be flexed to different dates.

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 schedule

Week 1 (Sept. 8): vs New England Patriots (1 p.m.)

Week 2 (Sept. 15): at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m.)

Week 3 (MON Sept. 23): vs Washington Commanders (8:15 p.m.)

Week 4 (Sept. 29): at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m.)

Week 5 (Oct. 6): vs Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m.)

Week 6 (Oct. 13): at New York Giants (8:20 p.m. on NBC4)

Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m.)

Week 8 (Oct. 27): vs Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m.)

Week 9 (Nov. 3): vs Las Vegas Raiders (1 p.m.)

Week 10 (THU Nov. 7): at Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m.)

Week 11 (Nov. 17): vs Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m.)

Week 12: BYE

Week 13 (Dec. 1): vs Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m.)

Week 14 (MON Dec. 9): at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m.)

Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m.)

Week 16 (THU Dec. 19): vs Cleveland Browns (8:15 p.m.)

Week 17: vs Denver Broncos

Week 18: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns 2024 schedule

Week 1 (Sept. 8): vs Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m.)

Week 2 (Sept. 15): at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m.)

Week 3 (Sept. 22): vs New York Giants (1 p.m.)

Week 4 (Sept. 29): at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m.)

Week 5 (Oct. 6): at Washington Commanders (1 p.m.)

Week 6 (Oct. 13): at Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m.)

Week 7 (Oct. 20): vs Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m.)

Week 8 (Oct. 27): vs Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m.)

Week 9 (Nov. 3): vs Los Angeles Chargers (1 p.m.)

Week 10 : BYE

Week 11 (Nov. 17): at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m.)

Week 12 (THU Nov. 21): vs Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m.)

Week 13 (MON Dec. 2): at Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m.)

Week 14 (Dec. 8): at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m.)

Week 15 (Dec. 15): vs Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m.)

Week 16 (THU Dec. 19): at Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m.)

Week 17 (Dec. 29): vs. Miami Dolphins (8:20 p.m. on NBC4)

Week 18 (Jan. 5): at Baltimore Ravens

“Sunday Night Football” 2024 schedule

Week 1 (Sept. 5 – Kickoff Game): Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1 (Sept. 8): Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

Week 2 (Sept. 15): Chicago Bears at Houston Texans

Week 3 (Sept. 22): Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

Week 4 (Sept. 29): Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Week 5 (Oct. 6): Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 6 (Oct. 13): Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants

Week 7 (Oct. 20): New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 8 (Oct. 27): Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Week 9 (Nov. 3): Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 10 (Nov. 10): Detroit Lions at Houston Texans

Week 11 (Nov. 17): Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets

Week 12 (Nov. 24): Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Week 13 (Nov. 28 – Thanksgiving): Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers

Week 13 (Dec. 1): San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills

Week 14 (Dec. 8): Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15 (Dec. 15): Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

Week 16 (SAT Dec. 21): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 16 (Dec. 22): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Week 17 (Dec. 29): Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns

Week 18 (Jan. 5): TBD

