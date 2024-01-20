Full 2024 ACC football schedule set for January 24 reveal

The ACC announced in an official press release on Friday that it would move up the full release of its 2024 football schedule to Wednesday, Jan. 24 in a special two-hour broadcast beginning at 5 p.m. EST on ACC Network and ESPN2.

The two-hour special will be hosted by ACC Network’s Kelsey Riggs and features analysts like EJ Manuel, Eddie Royal, and Mark Richt. Week 1 of the ACC schedule will be revealed two days ahead of the planned ACC Network/ESPN2 special on Monday, with exclusive Thursday and Friday night games set to be announced the following day at 4 p.m. EST.

For the first time since 2014, the ACC will be welcoming new some new members. Cal, Stanford and SMU will officially join the conference this summer after seismic shifts in conference realignment.

With the additions of those schools, the ACC will feature a total of 68 conference matchups in 2024, up from 56. The two teams with the best conference records will again meet at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium in the ACC Championship Game on the first Saturday in December.

What We Already Know About Clemson’s 2024 Schedule

When the ACC announced its future scheduling plans back in October, they announced 16 protected matchups. One of those is Clemson vs. Florida State. The two teams will meet in Tallahassee later this year after the Seminoles snapped a seven-game losing streak against Clemson with a 31-24 overtime victory in Death Valley last year.

With the exception of the shortened 2020 season, Clemson and Florida State have met every year since the Seminoles joined the ACC in 1992.

Clemson is also scheduled for road trips to Wake Forest, Pitt, and Virginia Tech. Additionally, the Tigers will host Virginia, North Carolina State, Louisville, and for the first time in school history, Stanford. The Tigers and Cardinal have met only once before — the 1986 Gator Bowl, a 27-21 Clemson victory.

Also on the schedule in 2024 is the season-opening contest against Georgia in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It will be the fourth meeting between the Tigers and Bulldogs since 2013. Home games against Appalachian State and The Citadel are scheduled for Sept. 7 and Nov. 23, respectively.

The annual Palmetto Bowl showdown against South Carolina is scheduled for Nov. 30 at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium. The Tigers have won eight of the last nine meetings vs. the Gamecocks and lead the all-time series, 73-43-4.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire