Full 2023 East-West Shrine Game roster
NFL draft season is here and the college all-star games are upon us. This week, two big games for the NFL draft are being played. On Thursday, it is the 2023 East-West Shrine Game and on Saturday is the Senior Bowl.
It is the longest-running college all-star bowl game and is included in this year’s Pro Bowl events in Las Vegas.
The players in this game are often lesser-known and considered lower-tier NFL prospects.
The East team is coached by much of the Atlanat Falcons’ coaching staff, led by Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams.
The West team is coached by much of the New England Patriots’ coaching staff, led by Troy Brown, New England’s wide receiver and kickoff returner coach.
The full rosters, by position, are below.
Quarterback
East Team
Tanner Morgan, Minnesota
Aidan O’Connell, Purdue
Tim DeMorat, Fordham
West Team
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
Tommy DeVito, Illinois
Chase Brice, Appalachian State
Running back/Fullback
East Team
Jordan Mims, Fresno State
Deneric Prince, Tulsa
Tavion Thomas, Utah
Derek Parish, Houston
West Team
Kazmeir Allen, UCLA
Mohamed Ibbrahim, Minnesota
Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State
Travis Dye, USC
Jack Colletto, Oregon State
Charles McClelland, Cincinnati
Wide receiver
East Team
Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas
Keris Jackson, Georgia
Nikko Remigio, Fresno State
Jalen Cropper, Fresno State
Jacob Copeland, Maryland
Antoine Green, North Carolina
Shaquan Davis, South Carolina State
A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State
Joseph Ngata, Clemson
West Team
Zay Flowers, Boston College
Demario Douglas, Liberty
Dallas Daniels, Jackson State
Jake Bobo, UCLA
Jadakis Bonds, Hampton
Justin Shorter, Florida
Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia
Michael Jefferson, Louisiana
Tight end
East Team
Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest
Leonard Taylor, Cincinnati
Daniel Barker, Michigan State
Joel Wilson, Central Michigan
West Team
Princeton Fant, Tennessee
Travis Vokolek, Nebraska
Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan
Thomas Greaney, Albany
Offensive line
East Team
Spencer Anderson, Maryland
Juice Scruggs, Penn State
Alex Palczewski, Illinois
Chandler Zavalam, NC State
Luke Haggard, Indiana
Earl Bostick Jr., Kansas
John Ojukwu, Boise State
Jordan McFadden, Clemson
Quinton Barrowm Grand Valley
Trevor Reid, Louisville
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon
Jerome Carvin, Tennessee
Carter Warren, Pitt
BJ Wilson, Quincy
Jon Gaines, UCLA
West Team
Jaxon Kirkland, Washington
Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Atonio Mafi, UCLA
Jacky Chen, Pace
Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary
Henry Bainivalu, Washington
Dalton Wagner, Arkansas
Brent Laing, Minnesota Duluth
Theo Benedet, British Columbia
Mason Brooks, Ole Miss
Connor Galvin, Baylor
Kadeem Telfort, UAB
Mark Evan, Arkansas Pine-Bluff
Chris Murray, Oklahoma
Interior defensive line
East Team
Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State
Dante Stills, West Virginia
Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice
Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska
Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky
Kobie Turner, Wake Forest
Moro Ojomo, Texas
Keondre Coburm, Texas
West Team
Jerron Cage, Ohio State
Desjuan Johnson, Toledo
Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga
PJ Mustipher, Penn State
Taron Vincent, Ohio
Scott Matlock, Boise State
Terry Hampton, Arkansas
EDGE defenders
East Team
Yasir Abdullah, Louisville
Caleb Murphy, Ferris State
Robert Beal Jr., Georgia
Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan
BJ Thompson, Stephen F. Austin
West Team
Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
Titus Leo, Wagner College
Andre Jones, Louisiana
Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt
Truman Jones, Harvard
Linebackers
East Team
Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
Kyle Soelle, Arizona State
Ben VanSumeren, Michigan State
Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt
Amari Burney, Florida
Austin Ajiake, UNLV East
West Team
Jaiden Woodbey, Boston College
Drake Thomas, NC State
Isaiah Moore, NC State
Shaka Heyward, Duke
Mohamoud Diabate, Utah
Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech
Jalen Graham, Purdue
Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State
Cornerback
East Team
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
D.Shawn Jamison, Texas
Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina
Kei-Trel Clark, Louisville
Mekhi Garner, LSU
Nehemiah Shelton, San Jose State
Kahlef Hailassie, Western Kentucky
Arquon Bush, Cincinnati
Anthony Adams, Portland State East
West Team
Jarrick Bernard-Converse, LSU
Starling Thomas V, UAB
Nic Jones, Ball State
Eric Scott, Southern Miss
Cameron Brown, Ohio State
Jaylin Williams, Indiana
Myles Brooks, Louisiana Tech
Terell Smith, Minnesota
Safety
East Team
Gervarrius Owens, Houston
Bennett Williams, Oregon
A.J. Finley, Ole Miss
Tyreque Jones, Boise State
Art Green, Houston
West Team
Trey Dean III, Florida
Jordan Howden, Minnesota
Christian Izien, Rutgers
Christian Young, Arizona
Specialists
East Team
K Andre Szmyt, Syracuse
P Ethan Evans, Wingate
LS Matt Hembrough, Oklahoma State
West Team
K Jake Moody, Michigan
P Michael Turk, Oklahoma
LS Chris Stoll, Penn State