Full 2023 East-West Shrine Game roster

NFL draft season is here and the college all-star games are upon us. This week, two big games for the NFL draft are being played. On Thursday, it is the 2023 East-West Shrine Game and on Saturday is the Senior Bowl.

It is the longest-running college all-star bowl game and is included in this year’s Pro Bowl events in Las Vegas.

The players in this game are often lesser-known and considered lower-tier NFL prospects.

The East team is coached by much of the Atlanat Falcons’ coaching staff, led by Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams.

The West team is coached by much of the New England Patriots’ coaching staff, led by Troy Brown, New England’s wide receiver and kickoff returner coach.

The full rosters, by position, are below.

Quarterback

East Team

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

Tim DeMorat, Fordham

West Team

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Tommy DeVito, Illinois

Chase Brice, Appalachian State

Running back/Fullback

East Team

Jordan Mims, Fresno State

Deneric Prince, Tulsa

Tavion Thomas, Utah

Derek Parish, Houston

West Team

Kazmeir Allen, UCLA

Mohamed Ibbrahim, Minnesota

Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State

Travis Dye, USC

Jack Colletto, Oregon State

Charles McClelland, Cincinnati

Wide receiver

East Team

Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas

Keris Jackson, Georgia

Nikko Remigio, Fresno State

Jalen Cropper, Fresno State

Jacob Copeland, Maryland

Antoine Green, North Carolina

Shaquan Davis, South Carolina State

A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State

Joseph Ngata, Clemson

West Team

Zay Flowers, Boston College

Demario Douglas, Liberty

Dallas Daniels, Jackson State

Jake Bobo, UCLA

Jadakis Bonds, Hampton

Justin Shorter, Florida

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia

Michael Jefferson, Louisiana

Tight end

East Team

Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest

Leonard Taylor, Cincinnati

Daniel Barker, Michigan State

Joel Wilson, Central Michigan

West Team

Princeton Fant, Tennessee

Travis Vokolek, Nebraska

Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Thomas Greaney, Albany

Offensive line

East Team

Spencer Anderson, Maryland

Juice Scruggs, Penn State

Alex Palczewski, Illinois

Chandler Zavalam, NC State

Luke Haggard, Indiana

Earl Bostick Jr., Kansas

John Ojukwu, Boise State

Jordan McFadden, Clemson

Quinton Barrowm Grand Valley

Trevor Reid, Louisville

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon

Jerome Carvin, Tennessee

Carter Warren, Pitt

BJ Wilson, Quincy

Jon Gaines, UCLA

West Team

Jaxon Kirkland, Washington

Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Atonio Mafi, UCLA

Jacky Chen, Pace

Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary

Henry Bainivalu, Washington

Dalton Wagner, Arkansas

Brent Laing, Minnesota Duluth

Theo Benedet, British Columbia

Mason Brooks, Ole Miss

Connor Galvin, Baylor

Kadeem Telfort, UAB

Mark Evan, Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Chris Murray, Oklahoma

Interior defensive line

East Team

Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State

Dante Stills, West Virginia

Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice

Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska

Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky

Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

Moro Ojomo, Texas

Keondre Coburm, Texas

West Team

Jerron Cage, Ohio State

Desjuan Johnson, Toledo

Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga

PJ Mustipher, Penn State

Taron Vincent, Ohio

Scott Matlock, Boise State

Terry Hampton, Arkansas

EDGE defenders

East Team

Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

Caleb Murphy, Ferris State

Robert Beal Jr., Georgia

Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan

BJ Thompson, Stephen F. Austin

West Team

Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

Titus Leo, Wagner College

Andre Jones, Louisiana

Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt

Truman Jones, Harvard

Linebackers

East Team

Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

Kyle Soelle, Arizona State

Ben VanSumeren, Michigan State

Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt

Amari Burney, Florida

Austin Ajiake, UNLV East

West Team

Jaiden Woodbey, Boston College

Drake Thomas, NC State

Isaiah Moore, NC State

Shaka Heyward, Duke

Mohamoud Diabate, Utah

Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech

Jalen Graham, Purdue

Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State

Cornerback

East Team

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

D.Shawn Jamison, Texas

Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina

Kei-Trel Clark, Louisville

Mekhi Garner, LSU

Nehemiah Shelton, San Jose State

Kahlef Hailassie, Western Kentucky

Arquon Bush, Cincinnati

Anthony Adams, Portland State East

West Team

Jarrick Bernard-Converse, LSU

Starling Thomas V, UAB

Nic Jones, Ball State

Eric Scott, Southern Miss

Cameron Brown, Ohio State

Jaylin Williams, Indiana

Myles Brooks, Louisiana Tech

Terell Smith, Minnesota

Safety

East Team

Gervarrius Owens, Houston

Bennett Williams, Oregon

A.J. Finley, Ole Miss

Tyreque Jones, Boise State

Art Green, Houston

West Team

Trey Dean III, Florida

Jordan Howden, Minnesota

Christian Izien, Rutgers

Christian Young, Arizona

Specialists

East Team

K Andre Szmyt, Syracuse

P Ethan Evans, Wingate

LS Matt Hembrough, Oklahoma State

West Team

K Jake Moody, Michigan

P Michael Turk, Oklahoma

LS Chris Stoll, Penn State

