Full 2023 East-West Shrine Game roster

NFL draft season is here and the college all-star games are upon us. This week, two big games for the NFL draft are being played. On Thursday, it is the 2023 East-West Shrine Game and on Saturday is the Senior Bowl.

It is the longest-running college all-star bowl game and is included in this year’s Pro Bowl events in Las Vegas.

The players in this game are often lesser-known and considered lower-tier NFL prospects.

The East team is coached by much of the Atlanat Falcons’ coaching staff, led by Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams.

The West team is coached by much of the New England Patriots’ coaching staff, led by Troy Brown, New England’s wide receiver and kickoff returner coach.

The full rosters, by position, are below.

Quarterback

East Team

  • Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

  • Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

  • Tim DeMorat, Fordham

West Team

  • Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

  • Tommy DeVito, Illinois

  • Chase Brice, Appalachian State

Running back/Fullback

East Team

  • Jordan Mims, Fresno State

  • Deneric Prince, Tulsa

  • Tavion Thomas, Utah

  • Derek Parish, Houston

West Team

  • Kazmeir Allen, UCLA

  • Mohamed Ibbrahim, Minnesota

  • Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State

  • Travis Dye, USC

  • Jack Colletto, Oregon State

  • Charles McClelland, Cincinnati

Wide receiver

East Team

  • Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas

  • Keris Jackson, Georgia

  • Nikko Remigio, Fresno State

  • Jalen Cropper, Fresno State

  • Jacob Copeland, Maryland

  • Antoine Green, North Carolina

  • Shaquan Davis, South Carolina State

  • A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

  • Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State

  • Joseph Ngata, Clemson

West Team

  • Zay Flowers, Boston College

  • Demario Douglas, Liberty

  • Dallas Daniels, Jackson State

  • Jake Bobo, UCLA

  • Jadakis Bonds, Hampton

  • Justin Shorter, Florida

  • Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia

  • Michael Jefferson, Louisiana

Tight end

East Team

  • Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest

  • Leonard Taylor, Cincinnati

  • Daniel Barker, Michigan State

  • Joel Wilson, Central Michigan

West Team

  • Princeton Fant, Tennessee

  • Travis Vokolek, Nebraska

  • Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

  • Thomas Greaney, Albany

Offensive line

East Team

  • Spencer Anderson, Maryland

  • Juice Scruggs, Penn State

  • Alex Palczewski, Illinois

  • Chandler Zavalam, NC State

  • Luke Haggard, Indiana

  • Earl Bostick Jr., Kansas

  • John Ojukwu, Boise State

  • Jordan McFadden, Clemson

  • Quinton Barrowm Grand Valley

  • Trevor Reid, Louisville

  • Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon

  • Jerome Carvin, Tennessee

  • Carter Warren, Pitt

  • BJ Wilson, Quincy

  • Jon Gaines, UCLA

West Team

  • Jaxon Kirkland, Washington

  • Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

  • Atonio Mafi, UCLA

  • Jacky Chen, Pace

  • Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary

  • Henry Bainivalu, Washington

  • Dalton Wagner, Arkansas

  • Brent Laing, Minnesota Duluth

  • Theo Benedet, British Columbia

  • Mason Brooks, Ole Miss

  • Connor Galvin, Baylor

  • Kadeem Telfort, UAB

  • Mark Evan, Arkansas Pine-Bluff

  • Chris Murray, Oklahoma

Interior defensive line

East Team

  • Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State

  • Dante Stills, West Virginia

  • Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice

  • Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska

  • Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky

  • Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

  • Moro Ojomo, Texas

  • Keondre Coburm, Texas

West Team

  • Jerron Cage, Ohio State

  • Desjuan Johnson, Toledo

  • Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga

  • PJ Mustipher, Penn State

  • Taron Vincent, Ohio

  • Scott Matlock, Boise State

  • Terry Hampton, Arkansas

EDGE defenders

East Team

  • Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

  • Caleb Murphy, Ferris State

  • Robert Beal Jr., Georgia

  • Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan

  • BJ Thompson, Stephen F. Austin

West Team

  • Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

  • Titus Leo, Wagner College

  • Andre Jones, Louisiana

  • Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt

  • Truman Jones, Harvard

Linebackers

East Team

  • Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

  • Kyle Soelle, Arizona State

  • Ben VanSumeren, Michigan State

  • Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt

  • Amari Burney, Florida

  • Austin Ajiake, UNLV East

West Team

  • Jaiden Woodbey, Boston College

  • Drake Thomas, NC State

  • Isaiah Moore, NC State

  • Shaka Heyward, Duke

  • Mohamoud Diabate, Utah

  • Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech

  • Jalen Graham, Purdue

  • Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State

Cornerback

East Team

  • Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

  • D.Shawn Jamison, Texas

  • Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina

  • Kei-Trel Clark, Louisville

  • Mekhi Garner, LSU

  • Nehemiah Shelton, San Jose State

  • Kahlef Hailassie, Western Kentucky

  • Arquon Bush, Cincinnati

  • Anthony Adams, Portland State East

West Team

  • Jarrick Bernard-Converse, LSU

  • Starling Thomas V, UAB

  • Nic Jones, Ball State

  • Eric Scott, Southern Miss

  • Cameron Brown, Ohio State

  • Jaylin Williams, Indiana

  • Myles Brooks, Louisiana Tech

  • Terell Smith, Minnesota

Safety

East Team

  • Gervarrius Owens, Houston

  • Bennett Williams, Oregon

  • A.J. Finley, Ole Miss

  • Tyreque Jones, Boise State

  • Art Green, Houston

West Team

  • Trey Dean III, Florida

  • Jordan Howden, Minnesota

  • Christian Izien, Rutgers

  • Christian Young, Arizona

Specialists

East Team

  • K Andre Szmyt, Syracuse

  • P Ethan Evans, Wingate

  • LS Matt Hembrough, Oklahoma State

West Team

  • K Jake Moody, Michigan

  • P Michael Turk, Oklahoma

  • LS Chris Stoll, Penn State

