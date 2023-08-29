Full 2023 Bills initial 53-man roster following roster cuts

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

Following a long day of roster transactions, the Buffalo Bills have their initial 53-man roster to begin the 2023 regular season.

The Bills had to get creative with some decisions. A trade unfolded and we even had some surprise cuts.

With the dust settled, here is the first initial roster in 2023:

Quarterback

Bills quarterbacks <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/30977" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Josh Allen;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Josh Allen</a> (17) and <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/31301" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Kyle Allen;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Kyle Allen</a> (USAT)
Bills quarterbacks Josh Allen (17) and Kyle Allen (USAT)

Roster (2): Josh Allen, Kyle Allen

Cut(s): Matt Barkley (IR)

Running back

James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Roster (4): Damien Harris, James Cook, Latavius Murray, Reggie Gilliam (FB)

Cut(s): Darrynton Evans, Jordan Mims, Ty Johnson

Tight end

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/40048" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Dalton Kincaid;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Dalton Kincaid</a> #86 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Dalton Kincaid #86 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster (3): Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris

Cut(s): Joel Wilson, Jace Sternberger

Wide receiver

Bills receiver <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/40167" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Justin Shorter;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Justin Shorter</a> (USAT)
Bills receiver Justin Shorter (USAT)

Roster (6): Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield, Justin Shorter

Cut(s): Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson, Tyrell Shavers, Dezmon Patmon, Isaiah Coulter, Bryan Thompson, Marcell Ateman

Offensive line

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates scoring a touchdown with offensive tackle <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/33481" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Spencer Brown;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Spencer Brown</a> (79) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates scoring a touchdown with offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Roster (9): Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse, O’Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown, David Edwards, Ryan Bates, Alec Anderson, Ryan Van Demark

Cut(s): Greg Mancz, David Quessenberry, Nick Broeker, Kevin Jarvis, Richard Gouraige, Garrett McGhin, Ike Boettger

Defensive tackle

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/28440" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jordan Phillips;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jordan Phillips</a> #97 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Jordan Phillips #97 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster (5): Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Poona Ford, Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips

Cut(s): Eli Ankou, Kendal Vickers, DJ Dale, Cortez Broughton

Defensive end

Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Roster (5): Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa, Leonard Floyd, Shaq Lawson, Kingsley Jonathan

Cut(s): Kameron Cline

Injury: Von Miller

Trade: Boogie Basham

Linebacker

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills and linebacker <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/34045" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Terrel Bernard;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Terrel Bernard</a> #43 (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills and linebacker Terrel Bernard #43 (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Roster (6): Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, Tyler Matakevich, Baylon Spector

Cut(s): Travin Howard, DaShaun White, AJ Klein

Cornerback

Bills cornerback <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/32909" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Dane Jackson;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Dane Jackson</a> (30) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Roster (6): Tre’Davious White, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson, Christian Benford, Siran Neal, Cam Lewis

Cut(s): Ja’Marcus Ingram, Kyron Brown, Alex Austin,

Safety

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/26841" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Jordan Poyer;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Jordan Poyer</a> #21 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster (4): Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin

Cut(s): Jared Mayden, Zayne Anderson, Dean Marlowe

Specialists

<a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl/players/32858" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Tyler Bass;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Tyler Bass</a> #2 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster (3): Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Reid Ferguson

Cut(s): N/A

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire