Full 2023 Bills initial 53-man roster following roster cuts

Following a long day of roster transactions, the Buffalo Bills have their initial 53-man roster to begin the 2023 regular season.

The Bills had to get creative with some decisions. A trade unfolded and we even had some surprise cuts.

With the dust settled, here is the first initial roster in 2023:

Quarterback

Bills quarterbacks Josh Allen (17) and Kyle Allen (USAT)

Roster (2): Josh Allen, Kyle Allen

Cut(s): Matt Barkley (IR)

Running back

James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Roster (4): Damien Harris, James Cook, Latavius Murray, Reggie Gilliam (FB)

Cut(s): Darrynton Evans, Jordan Mims, Ty Johnson

Tight end

Dalton Kincaid #86 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster (3): Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris

Cut(s): Joel Wilson, Jace Sternberger

Wide receiver

Bills receiver Justin Shorter (USAT)

Roster (6): Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield, Justin Shorter

Cut(s): Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson, Tyrell Shavers, Dezmon Patmon, Isaiah Coulter, Bryan Thompson, Marcell Ateman

Offensive line

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates scoring a touchdown with offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Roster (9): Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse, O’Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown, David Edwards, Ryan Bates, Alec Anderson, Ryan Van Demark

Cut(s): Greg Mancz, David Quessenberry, Nick Broeker, Kevin Jarvis, Richard Gouraige, Garrett McGhin, Ike Boettger

Defensive tackle

Jordan Phillips #97 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster (5): Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Poona Ford, Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips

Cut(s): Eli Ankou, Kendal Vickers, DJ Dale, Cortez Broughton

Defensive end

Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Roster (5): Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa, Leonard Floyd, Shaq Lawson, Kingsley Jonathan

Cut(s): Kameron Cline

Injury: Von Miller

Trade: Boogie Basham

Linebacker

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills and linebacker Terrel Bernard #43 (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Roster (6): Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, Tyler Matakevich, Baylon Spector

Cut(s): Travin Howard, DaShaun White, AJ Klein

Cornerback

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Roster (6): Tre’Davious White, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson, Christian Benford, Siran Neal, Cam Lewis

Cut(s): Ja’Marcus Ingram, Kyron Brown, Alex Austin,

Safety

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster (4): Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin

Cut(s): Jared Mayden, Zayne Anderson, Dean Marlowe

Specialists

Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster (3): Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Reid Ferguson

Cut(s): N/A

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire