Full 2023 Bills initial 53-man roster following roster cuts
Following a long day of roster transactions, the Buffalo Bills have their initial 53-man roster to begin the 2023 regular season.
The Bills had to get creative with some decisions. A trade unfolded and we even had some surprise cuts.
With the dust settled, here is the first initial roster in 2023:
Quarterback
Roster (2): Josh Allen, Kyle Allen
Cut(s): Matt Barkley (IR)
Running back
Roster (4): Damien Harris, James Cook, Latavius Murray, Reggie Gilliam (FB)
Cut(s): Darrynton Evans, Jordan Mims, Ty Johnson
Tight end
Roster (3): Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris
Cut(s): Joel Wilson, Jace Sternberger
Wide receiver
Roster (6): Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield, Justin Shorter
Cut(s): Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson, Tyrell Shavers, Dezmon Patmon, Isaiah Coulter, Bryan Thompson, Marcell Ateman
Offensive line
Roster (9): Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse, O’Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown, David Edwards, Ryan Bates, Alec Anderson, Ryan Van Demark
Cut(s): Greg Mancz, David Quessenberry, Nick Broeker, Kevin Jarvis, Richard Gouraige, Garrett McGhin, Ike Boettger
Defensive tackle
Roster (5): Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Poona Ford, Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips
Cut(s): Eli Ankou, Kendal Vickers, DJ Dale, Cortez Broughton
Defensive end
Roster (5): Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa, Leonard Floyd, Shaq Lawson, Kingsley Jonathan
Cut(s): Kameron Cline
Injury: Von Miller
Trade: Boogie Basham
Linebacker
Roster (6): Matt Milano, Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, Tyler Matakevich, Baylon Spector
Cut(s): Travin Howard, DaShaun White, AJ Klein
Cornerback
Roster (6): Tre’Davious White, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson, Christian Benford, Siran Neal, Cam Lewis
Cut(s): Ja’Marcus Ingram, Kyron Brown, Alex Austin,
Safety
Roster (4): Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin
Cut(s): Jared Mayden, Zayne Anderson, Dean Marlowe
Specialists
Roster (3): Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Reid Ferguson
Cut(s): N/A