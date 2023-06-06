Full 2023-24 Big Ten bowl game and College Football Playoff schedule

A season after getting two teams into the College Football Playoff, the Big Ten is looking to once again send a handful of teams to New Years Six bowl games in the 2023 season. And maybe this time around, pick up a playoff win or two along the way. Ohio State and Michigan each lost their playoff matchups a year ago, but in doing so left Penn State as a team to take advantage of a Rose Bowl invite. Those three schools could once again be playing in a New Years Six bowl game of some capacity this upcoming bowl season.

The Big Ten has a healthy lineup of bowl agreements in place once again this season and will hope to be able to fill every spot while also occupying a few spots in the coveted New Years Six lineup. The Rose Bowl will be hosting a College Football Playoff semifinal this season, so the Big Ten champion isn’t necessarily guaranteed a trip to Pasadena this season. But if all works out the way it should, the Big Ten champion will be playing in the playoff, which would result in a trip to the Rose Bowl anyway.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here is a look at the full Big Ten bowl game schedule as well as the College Football Playoff schedule for the 2023 college football season. For every bowl game on the schedule this bowl season, College Sports Wire has the full bowl season schedule.

Las Vegas Bowl (vs. Pac-12)

David Becker/Getty Images

Date: Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023

Where: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Quick Lane Bowl (vs. MAC)

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023

Where: Ford Field (Detroit, MI)

Kickoff: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (vs. Big 12)

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023

Where: Chase Field (Phoenix, AZ)

Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. ET

Advertisement

TV: ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl (vs. ACC or Notre Dame)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023

Where: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, NY)

Kickoff: 2:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Gator Bowl (vs. SEC)

Date: Friday, Dec. 29, 2023

Where: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, FL)

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Gator Bowl pairs a team from the SEC against a team from the Big Ten or ACC (an ACC team can be replaced by Notre Dame, which was the case in last season’s Gator Bowl).

Cotton Bowl (New Years Six)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Friday, Dec. 29, 2023

Where: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Cotton Bowl will host two at-large teams in the New Years Six bowl lineup this season.

Advertisement

Peach Bowl (New Years Six)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Peach Bowl will host two at-large teams in the New Years Six bowl lineup this season. It was a College Football Playoff semifinal last season, which Ohio State played in.

Music City Bowl (vs. SEC)

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023

Where: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, TN)

Kickoff: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Orange Bowl (vs. ACC)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023

Where: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Orange Bowl gets the ACC champion or the highest-ranked available team from the ACC after the College Football Playoff is filled. The other spot will be filled by the highest-ranked available team from the Big Ten or SEC or Notre Dame after all spots in the College Football Playoff are filled. Tennessee represented the SEC last season.

Advertisement

ReliaQuest Bowl (vs. SEC)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

Where: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Citrus Bowl (vs. SEC)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

Where: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, FL)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Fiesta Bowl (New Years Six)

Date: Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

Where: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Fiesta Bowl will host two at-large teams in the New Years Six bowl lineup this season. It was a College Football Playoff semifinal game last season, which Michigan played in.

Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

Advertisement

Where: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, CA)

Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Rose Bowl will be the site of one of the College Football Playoff semifinals this season, which means it is possible no Big Ten team will play in the game. The Pac-12 champion could also potentially be missing from Pasadena.

Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

Date: Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

Where: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, LA)

Kickoff: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Sugar Bowl will be the site of the other College Football Playoff semifinal. The Sugar Bowl typically gets the champions from the SEC and Big 12.

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

College Football Playoff championship trophy

Date: Monday, Jan. 8, 2024

Where: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire