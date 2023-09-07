Full 2023-24 basketball schedule is now available

Arkansas has been to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament three years in a row, which had not been done since 1996 before Eric Musselman arrived.

A fourth straight trip is on the horizon, and the full schedule was released today. The non-conference portion was already known, but the SEC portion had not been unveiled.

Highlights of the conference slate include five Saturday home games with Auburn, South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia and Missouri.

Arkansas will open with Bruce Pearl’s Tigers on January 6, then travel to Georgia and Florida before returning home to face Texas A&M on January 16.

The Razorbacks final three SEC games are a gauntlet—at Kentucky, LSU and at Alabama.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire