Full 2020 NBA All-Star starter voting, from LeBron James to Jeff Green

Dan Feldman

LeBron James and Jeff Green were on opposite ends of the spectrum while Cavaliers teammates.

Now, they’re on opposite ends of 2020 NBA All-Star starter voting .

LeBron James (Western Conference frontcourt), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Eastern Conference frontcourt) and Luka Doncic (Western Conference guards) each led their categories in all three voting segments fans, players and media. LeBron claims the overall crown with the most fan votes.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

On the flip side, Green got no player votes, no media votes and just 219 fan votes. Presumably, the Jazz waiving Green last month halted his votes, but that put him last on the complete All-Star starter voting list.

The big winners were the actual All-Star starters:

But now you can see how everyone stacked up with the NBA’s formula which sums double a player’s rank in fan voting, his rank in player voting and his rank in media voting then divides by four for a “score.” Fan vote serves as tiebreaker.

Here’s every player’s rank in each category (total votes), sorted by score:

Eastern Conference guards

Player

Team

Fans

Players

Media

Score

Trae Young

ATL

3 (2,829,969)

3 (65)

2 (47)

1.75

Kemba Walker

BOS

1 (2,309,416)

1 (115)

1 (92)

2.00

Kyrie Irving

BRK

6 (2,426,946)

6 (42)

6 (2)

4.00

Derrick Rose

DET

7 (1,891,732)

7 (40)

6 (2)

5.25

Kyle Lowry

TOR

5 (1,199,518)

5 (44)

4 (16)

5.25

Zach LaVine

CHI

7 (1,218,280)

7 (40)

6 (2)

5.75

Ben Simmons

PHI

4 (824,128)

4 (59)

3 (30)

5.75

Bradley Beal

WAS

2 (805,276)

2 (70)

5 (6)

6.25

Jaylen Brown

BOS

13 (912,166)

13 (18)

11 (0)

9.50

Spencer Dinwiddie

BRK

9 (459,419)

9 (30)

6 (2)

9.75

Fred VanVleet

TOR

12 (797,196)

12 (19)

11 (0)

10.75

Devonte' Graham

CHA

10 (215,893)

10 (29)

11 (0)

11.75

Goran Dragic

MIA

23 (476,350)

23 (5)

11 (0)

14.00

Eric Bledsoe

MIL

11 (169,665)

11 (27)

11 (0)

14.00

Malcolm Brogdon

IND

14 (162,014)

14 (17)

11 (0)

15.25

Kendrick Nunn

MIA

19 (179,648)

19 (8)

11 (0)

15.50

Tyler Herro

MIA

23 (203,895)

23 (5)

11 (0)

16.00

Josh Richardson

PHI

15 (72,691)

15 (13)

11 (0)

17.50

George Hill

MIL

19 (66,433)

19 (8)

11 (0)

19.00

Evan Fournier

ORL

29 (115,174)

29 (2)

10 (1)

19.75

RJ Barrett

NYK

23 (58,061)

23 (5)

11 (0)

21.50

Isaiah Thomas

WAS

29 (61,730)

29 (2)

11 (0)

22.00

Wesley Matthews

MIL

29 (60,244)

29 (2)

11 (0)

22.50

Collin Sexton

CLE

17 (41,814)

17 (10)

11 (0)

22.50

Markelle Fultz

ORL

26 (48,473)

26 (4)

11 (0)

23.25

Coby White

CHI

29 (43,268)

29 (2)

11 (0)

24.50

Jeremy Lamb

IND

18 (33,506)

18 (9)

11 (0)

24.75

Victor Oladipo

IND

29 (42,647)

29 (2)

11 (0)

25.00

Terry Rozier

CHA

15 (28,719)

15 (13)

11 (0)

25.00

Jordan Clarkson

CLE

62 (215,141)

62 (0)

11 (0)

25.25

Terence Davis

TOR

41 (51,694)

41 (1)

11 (0)

26.50

Marcus Smart

BOS

62 (117,613)

62 (0)

11 (0)

27.75

Norman Powell

TOR

62 (106,020)

62 (0)

11 (0)

28.75

Furkan Korkmaz

PHI

41 (41,797)

41 (1)

11 (0)

29.00

Donte DiVincenzo

MIL

41 (41,070)

41 (1)

11 (0)

29.50

Caris LeVert

BRK

27 (21,394)

27 (3)

11 (0)

30.00

Matisse Thybulle

PHI

41 (31,116)

41 (1)

11 (0)

31.00

Joe Harris

BRK

41 (28,590)

41 (1)

11 (0)

32.00

John Wall

WAS

29 (19,538)

29 (2)

11 (0)

32.00

Pat Connaughton

MIL

41 (25,298)

41 (1)

11 (0)

32.50

Kevin Huerter

ATL

29 (18,408)

29 (2)

11 (0)

32.50

Patrick McCaw

TOR

41 (22,294)

41 (1)

11 (0)

33.00

Isaac Bonga

WAS

29 (17,946)

29 (2)

11 (0)

33.50

Aaron Holiday

IND

22 (13,871)

22 (6)

11 (0)

34.25

Darius Garland

CLE

19 (10,870)

19 (8)

11 (0)

35.00

Kyle Korver

MIL

62 (39,282)

62 (0)

11 (0)

35.25

Brad Wanamaker

BOS

62 (20,683)

62 (0)

11 (0)

39.25

Carsen Edwards

BOS

62 (19,752)

62 (0)

11 (0)

39.75

Terrence Ross

ORL

29 (7,963)

29 (2)

11 (0)

40.00

Justin Holiday

IND

27 (7,744)

27 (3)

11 (0)

40.00

T.J. McConnell

IND

41 (10,844)

41 (1)

11 (0)

41.00

Tomas Satoransky

CHI

62 (17,980)

62 (0)

11 (0)

41.25

Matthew Dellavedova

CLE

41 (10,207)

41 (1)

11 (0)

41.50

Luke Kennard

DET

62 (17,282)

62 (0)

11 (0)

42.25

Dennis Smith Jr.

NYK

29 (7,395)

29 (2)

11 (0)

42.50

Frank Ntilikina

NYK

62 (16,613)

62 (0)

11 (0)

42.75

Matt Thomas

TOR

62 (14,736)

62 (0)

11 (0)

43.25

Cam Reddish

ATL

62 (14,288)

62 (0)

11 (0)

43.75

Trey Burke

PHI

41 (7,553)

41 (1)

11 (0)

44.00

Romeo Langford

BOS

62 (13,119)

62 (0)

11 (0)

44.75

Javonte Green

BOS

62 (11,469)

62 (0)

11 (0)

45.25

Ryan Arcidiacono

CHI

41 (6,513)

41 (1)

11 (0)

47.00

Dzanan Musa

BRK

62 (9,309)

62 (0)

11 (0)

47.25

Kris Dunn

CHI

62 (8,915)

62 (0)

11 (0)

47.75

D.J. Augustin

ORL

41 (5,724)

41 (1)

11 (0)

49.50

Kevin Porter Jr.

CLE

62 (7,552)

62 (0)

11 (0)

49.75

Svi Mykhailiuk

DET

62 (7,529)

62 (0)

11 (0)

50.25

Garrett Temple

BRK

62 (6,728)

62 (0)

11 (0)

51.25

Malik Monk

CHA

62 (6,617)

62 (0)

11 (0)

51.75

Kadeem Allen

NYK

41 (4,268)

41 (1)

11 (0)

52.00

Tremont Waters

BOS

62 (6,215)

62 (0)

11 (0)

52.75

Elfrid Payton

NYK

41 (4,180)

41 (1)

11 (0)

53.00

Dion Waiters

MIA

62 (6,042)

62 (0)

11 (0)

53.25

Sterling Brown

MIL

62 (5,939)

62 (0)

11 (0)

53.75

Dwayne Bacon

CHA

41 (3,757)

41 (1)

11 (0)

54.00

Raul Neto

PHI

62 (5,893)

62 (0)

11 (0)

54.25

Jordan McRae

WAS

41 (3,582)

41 (1)

11 (0)

55.00

Langston Galloway

DET

62 (5,558)

62 (0)

11 (0)

55.25

Ish Smith

WAS

62 (5,436)

62 (0)

11 (0)

55.75

Denzel Valentine

CHI

62 (4,879)

62 (0)

11 (0)

56.25

Tony Snell

DET

62 (4,828)

62 (0)

11 (0)

56.75

Timothe Luwawu -Cabarrot

BRK

29 (2,376)

29 (2)

11 (0)

57.00

Bruce Brown

DET

62 (4,248)

62 (0)

11 (0)

57.75

Jordan Bone

DET

29 (2,242)

29 (2)

11 (0)

58.00

Frank Mason

MIL

62 (4,060)

62 (0)

11 (0)

58.75

Michael Carter-Williams

ORL

41 (2,439)

41 (1)

11 (0)

59.50

Brandon Goodwin

ATL

62 (3,701)

62 (0)

11 (0)

59.75

Reggie Bullock

NYK

62 (3,210)

62 (0)

11 (0)

60.75

David Nwaba

BRK

62 (3,181)

62 (0)

11 (0)

61.25

Marial Shayok

PHI

41 (2,185)

41 (1)

11 (0)

61.50

Theo Pinson

BRK

62 (3,058)

62 (0)

11 (0)

61.75

Allen Crabbe

ATL

62 (2,877)

62 (0)

11 (0)

62.25

Allonzo Trier

NYK

62 (2,863)

62 (0)

11 (0)

62.75

Charles Brown Jr.

ATL

62 (2,706)

62 (0)

11 (0)

63.25

Edmond Sumner

IND

62 (2,616)

62 (0)

11 (0)

63.75

Evan Turner

ATL

62 (2,548)

62 (0)

11 (0)

64.25

Brandon Knight

CLE

62 (2,305)

62 (0)

11 (0)

65.75

Shake Milton

PHI

41 (1,496)

41 (1)

11 (0)

67.00

Shamorie Ponds

TOR

62 (2,123)

62 (0)

11 (0)

67.25

Zhaire Smith

PHI

62 (2,090)

62 (0)

11 (0)

67.75

Kobi Simmons

CHA

41 (1,188)

41 (1)

11 (0)

68.00

Reggie Jackson

DET

62 (2,077)

62 (0)

11 (0)

68.25

Garrison Mathews

WAS

62 (1,999)

62 (0)

11 (0)

68.75

Shaquille Harrison

CHI

62 (1,955)

62 (0)

11 (0)

69.25

Tim Frazier

DET

41 (1,109)

41 (1)

11 (0)

69.50

Adam Mokoka

CHI

62 (1,896)

62 (0)

11 (0)

69.75

Khyri Thomas

DET

62 (1,837)

62 (0)

11 (0)

70.25

Damyean Dotson

NYK

62 (1,823)

62 (0)

11 (0)

70.75

Max Strus

CHI

62 (1,583)

62 (0)

11 (0)

71.25

Daryl Macon

MIA

62 (1,545)

62 (0)

11 (0)

71.75

Naz Mitrou-Long

IND

62 (1,236)

62 (0)

11 (0)

72.75

C.J. Miles

WAS

62 (1,150)

62 (0)

11 (0)

73.75

Wayne Ellington

NYK

62 (1,131)

62 (0)

11 (0)

74.25

Josh Magette

ORL

62 (912)

62 (0)

11 (0)

75.25

Melvin Frazier Jr.

ORL

62 (513)

62 (0)

11 (0)

75.75

Justin Robinson

WAS

62 (477)

62 (0)

11 (0)

76.25

Chris Chiozza

WAS

62 (271)

62 (0)

11 (0)

76.75

Eastern Conference frontcourt

Player

Team

Fans

Players

Media

Score

Giannis Antetokounmpo

MIL

1 (5,902,286)

1 (258)

1 (100)

1.00

Joel Embiid

PHI

2 (3,110,185)

2 (125)

2 (81)

2.50

Pascal Siakam

TOR

3 (3,293,494)

3 (106)

4 (50)

2.75

Jimmy Butler

MIA

6 (2,784,717)

6 (81)

3 (66)

4.25

Jayson Tatum

BOS

5 (2,177,910)

5 (89)

7 (0)

5.50

Bam Adebayo

What to Read Next