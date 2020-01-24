Full 2020 NBA All-Star starter voting, from LeBron James to Jeff Green

LeBron James and Jeff Green were on opposite ends of the spectrum while Cavaliers teammates.
Now, they’re on opposite ends of 2020 NBA All-Star starter voting .
LeBron James (Western Conference frontcourt), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Eastern Conference frontcourt) and Luka Doncic (Western Conference guards) each led their categories in all three voting segments fans, players and media. LeBron claims the overall crown with the most fan votes.
On the flip side, Green got no player votes, no media votes and just 219 fan votes. Presumably, the Jazz waiving Green last month halted his votes, but that put him last on the complete All-Star starter voting list.
The big winners were the actual All-Star starters:
But now you can see how everyone stacked up with the NBA’s formula which sums double a player’s rank in fan voting, his rank in player voting and his rank in media voting then divides by four for a “score.” Fan vote serves as tiebreaker.
Here’s every player’s rank in each category (total votes), sorted by score:
Eastern Conference guards
Player
Team
Fans
Players
Media
Score
Trae Young
ATL
3 (2,829,969)
3 (65)
2 (47)
1.75
Kemba Walker
BOS
1 (2,309,416)
1 (115)
1 (92)
2.00
Kyrie Irving
BRK
6 (2,426,946)
6 (42)
6 (2)
4.00
Derrick Rose
DET
7 (1,891,732)
7 (40)
6 (2)
5.25
Kyle Lowry
TOR
5 (1,199,518)
5 (44)
4 (16)
5.25
Zach LaVine
CHI
7 (1,218,280)
7 (40)
6 (2)
5.75
Ben Simmons
PHI
4 (824,128)
4 (59)
3 (30)
5.75
Bradley Beal
WAS
2 (805,276)
2 (70)
5 (6)
6.25
Jaylen Brown
BOS
13 (912,166)
13 (18)
11 (0)
9.50
Spencer Dinwiddie
BRK
9 (459,419)
9 (30)
6 (2)
9.75
Fred VanVleet
TOR
12 (797,196)
12 (19)
11 (0)
10.75
Devonte' Graham
CHA
10 (215,893)
10 (29)
11 (0)
11.75
Goran Dragic
MIA
23 (476,350)
23 (5)
11 (0)
14.00
Eric Bledsoe
MIL
11 (169,665)
11 (27)
11 (0)
14.00
Malcolm Brogdon
IND
14 (162,014)
14 (17)
11 (0)
15.25
Kendrick Nunn
MIA
19 (179,648)
19 (8)
11 (0)
15.50
Tyler Herro
MIA
23 (203,895)
23 (5)
11 (0)
16.00
Josh Richardson
PHI
15 (72,691)
15 (13)
11 (0)
17.50
George Hill
MIL
19 (66,433)
19 (8)
11 (0)
19.00
Evan Fournier
ORL
29 (115,174)
29 (2)
10 (1)
19.75
RJ Barrett
NYK
23 (58,061)
23 (5)
11 (0)
21.50
Isaiah Thomas
WAS
29 (61,730)
29 (2)
11 (0)
22.00
Wesley Matthews
MIL
29 (60,244)
29 (2)
11 (0)
22.50
Collin Sexton
CLE
17 (41,814)
17 (10)
11 (0)
22.50
Markelle Fultz
ORL
26 (48,473)
26 (4)
11 (0)
23.25
Coby White
CHI
29 (43,268)
29 (2)
11 (0)
24.50
Jeremy Lamb
IND
18 (33,506)
18 (9)
11 (0)
24.75
Victor Oladipo
IND
29 (42,647)
29 (2)
11 (0)
25.00
Terry Rozier
CHA
15 (28,719)
15 (13)
11 (0)
25.00
Jordan Clarkson
CLE
62 (215,141)
62 (0)
11 (0)
25.25
Terence Davis
TOR
41 (51,694)
41 (1)
11 (0)
26.50
Marcus Smart
BOS
62 (117,613)
62 (0)
11 (0)
27.75
Norman Powell
TOR
62 (106,020)
62 (0)
11 (0)
28.75
Furkan Korkmaz
PHI
41 (41,797)
41 (1)
11 (0)
29.00
Donte DiVincenzo
MIL
41 (41,070)
41 (1)
11 (0)
29.50
Caris LeVert
BRK
27 (21,394)
27 (3)
11 (0)
30.00
Matisse Thybulle
PHI
41 (31,116)
41 (1)
11 (0)
31.00
Joe Harris
BRK
41 (28,590)
41 (1)
11 (0)
32.00
John Wall
WAS
29 (19,538)
29 (2)
11 (0)
32.00
Pat Connaughton
MIL
41 (25,298)
41 (1)
11 (0)
32.50
Kevin Huerter
ATL
29 (18,408)
29 (2)
11 (0)
32.50
Patrick McCaw
TOR
41 (22,294)
41 (1)
11 (0)
33.00
Isaac Bonga
WAS
29 (17,946)
29 (2)
11 (0)
33.50
Aaron Holiday
IND
22 (13,871)
22 (6)
11 (0)
34.25
Darius Garland
CLE
19 (10,870)
19 (8)
11 (0)
35.00
Kyle Korver
MIL
62 (39,282)
62 (0)
11 (0)
35.25
Brad Wanamaker
BOS
62 (20,683)
62 (0)
11 (0)
39.25
Carsen Edwards
BOS
62 (19,752)
62 (0)
11 (0)
39.75
Terrence Ross
ORL
29 (7,963)
29 (2)
11 (0)
40.00
Justin Holiday
IND
27 (7,744)
27 (3)
11 (0)
40.00
T.J. McConnell
IND
41 (10,844)
41 (1)
11 (0)
41.00
Tomas Satoransky
CHI
62 (17,980)
62 (0)
11 (0)
41.25
Matthew Dellavedova
CLE
41 (10,207)
41 (1)
11 (0)
41.50
Luke Kennard
DET
62 (17,282)
62 (0)
11 (0)
42.25
Dennis Smith Jr.
NYK
29 (7,395)
29 (2)
11 (0)
42.50
Frank Ntilikina
NYK
62 (16,613)
62 (0)
11 (0)
42.75
Matt Thomas
TOR
62 (14,736)
62 (0)
11 (0)
43.25
Cam Reddish
ATL
62 (14,288)
62 (0)
11 (0)
43.75
Trey Burke
PHI
41 (7,553)
41 (1)
11 (0)
44.00
Romeo Langford
BOS
62 (13,119)
62 (0)
11 (0)
44.75
Javonte Green
BOS
62 (11,469)
62 (0)
11 (0)
45.25
Ryan Arcidiacono
CHI
41 (6,513)
41 (1)
11 (0)
47.00
Dzanan Musa
BRK
62 (9,309)
62 (0)
11 (0)
47.25
Kris Dunn
CHI
62 (8,915)
62 (0)
11 (0)
47.75
D.J. Augustin
ORL
41 (5,724)
41 (1)
11 (0)
49.50
Kevin Porter Jr.
CLE
62 (7,552)
62 (0)
11 (0)
49.75
Svi Mykhailiuk
DET
62 (7,529)
62 (0)
11 (0)
50.25
Garrett Temple
BRK
62 (6,728)
62 (0)
11 (0)
51.25
Malik Monk
CHA
62 (6,617)
62 (0)
11 (0)
51.75
Kadeem Allen
NYK
41 (4,268)
41 (1)
11 (0)
52.00
Tremont Waters
BOS
62 (6,215)
62 (0)
11 (0)
52.75
Elfrid Payton
NYK
41 (4,180)
41 (1)
11 (0)
53.00
Dion Waiters
MIA
62 (6,042)
62 (0)
11 (0)
53.25
Sterling Brown
MIL
62 (5,939)
62 (0)
11 (0)
53.75
Dwayne Bacon
CHA
41 (3,757)
41 (1)
11 (0)
54.00
Raul Neto
PHI
62 (5,893)
62 (0)
11 (0)
54.25
Jordan McRae
WAS
41 (3,582)
41 (1)
11 (0)
55.00
Langston Galloway
DET
62 (5,558)
62 (0)
11 (0)
55.25
Ish Smith
WAS
62 (5,436)
62 (0)
11 (0)
55.75
Denzel Valentine
CHI
62 (4,879)
62 (0)
11 (0)
56.25
Tony Snell
DET
62 (4,828)
62 (0)
11 (0)
56.75
Timothe Luwawu -Cabarrot
BRK
29 (2,376)
29 (2)
11 (0)
57.00
Bruce Brown
DET
62 (4,248)
62 (0)
11 (0)
57.75
Jordan Bone
DET
29 (2,242)
29 (2)
11 (0)
58.00
Frank Mason
MIL
62 (4,060)
62 (0)
11 (0)
58.75
Michael Carter-Williams
ORL
41 (2,439)
41 (1)
11 (0)
59.50
Brandon Goodwin
ATL
62 (3,701)
62 (0)
11 (0)
59.75
Reggie Bullock
NYK
62 (3,210)
62 (0)
11 (0)
60.75
David Nwaba
BRK
62 (3,181)
62 (0)
11 (0)
61.25
Marial Shayok
PHI
41 (2,185)
41 (1)
11 (0)
61.50
Theo Pinson
BRK
62 (3,058)
62 (0)
11 (0)
61.75
Allen Crabbe
ATL
62 (2,877)
62 (0)
11 (0)
62.25
Allonzo Trier
NYK
62 (2,863)
62 (0)
11 (0)
62.75
Charles Brown Jr.
ATL
62 (2,706)
62 (0)
11 (0)
63.25
Edmond Sumner
IND
62 (2,616)
62 (0)
11 (0)
63.75
Evan Turner
ATL
62 (2,548)
62 (0)
11 (0)
64.25
Brandon Knight
CLE
62 (2,305)
62 (0)
11 (0)
65.75
Shake Milton
PHI
41 (1,496)
41 (1)
11 (0)
67.00
Shamorie Ponds
TOR
62 (2,123)
62 (0)
11 (0)
67.25
Zhaire Smith
PHI
62 (2,090)
62 (0)
11 (0)
67.75
Kobi Simmons
CHA
41 (1,188)
41 (1)
11 (0)
68.00
Reggie Jackson
DET
62 (2,077)
62 (0)
11 (0)
68.25
Garrison Mathews
WAS
62 (1,999)
62 (0)
11 (0)
68.75
Shaquille Harrison
CHI
62 (1,955)
62 (0)
11 (0)
69.25
Tim Frazier
DET
41 (1,109)
41 (1)
11 (0)
69.50
Adam Mokoka
CHI
62 (1,896)
62 (0)
11 (0)
69.75
Khyri Thomas
DET
62 (1,837)
62 (0)
11 (0)
70.25
Damyean Dotson
NYK
62 (1,823)
62 (0)
11 (0)
70.75
Max Strus
CHI
62 (1,583)
62 (0)
11 (0)
71.25
Daryl Macon
MIA
62 (1,545)
62 (0)
11 (0)
71.75
Naz Mitrou-Long
IND
62 (1,236)
62 (0)
11 (0)
72.75
C.J. Miles
WAS
62 (1,150)
62 (0)
11 (0)
73.75
Wayne Ellington
NYK
62 (1,131)
62 (0)
11 (0)
74.25
Josh Magette
ORL
62 (912)
62 (0)
11 (0)
75.25
Melvin Frazier Jr.
ORL
62 (513)
62 (0)
11 (0)
75.75
Justin Robinson
WAS
62 (477)
62 (0)
11 (0)
76.25
Chris Chiozza
WAS
62 (271)
62 (0)
11 (0)
76.75
Eastern Conference frontcourt
Player
Team
Fans
Players
Media
Score
Giannis Antetokounmpo
MIL
1 (5,902,286)
1 (258)
1 (100)
1.00
Joel Embiid
PHI
2 (3,110,185)
2 (125)
2 (81)
2.50
Pascal Siakam
TOR
3 (3,293,494)
3 (106)
4 (50)
2.75
Jimmy Butler
MIA
6 (2,784,717)
6 (81)
3 (66)
4.25
Jayson Tatum
BOS
5 (2,177,910)
5 (89)
7 (0)
5.50
Bam Adebayo