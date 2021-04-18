Full 2-round mock draft sees WFT, Bears move for QB, Cowboys bail on 10, return to Round 1

This NFL offseason has been crazier than normal as quarterbacks —whether at the top of the draft, through trades, or in free agency — have made this build up to the 2021 draft an interesting one. As next week approaches, quarterback still has a grapple on what even non-QB-needy teams have in front of them as so much scrambling could take place on draft night.

Teams have gone through most pro days now and are putting together draft boards, identifying their last flagged prospects and finalizing strategies. Deciding what medicals and off-field issues impact which players and how much that changes their board is an integral part of the decision-making process that goes far beyond talent and projection. In this full. two-round mock draft, the ramifications of the quarterback search and prospects with question marks bear out in an intriguing dance. Trades make things spicy.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Top player on the board at the most important position. Urban Myer gets QB to pair with for the next five years, and ideally for the next 20.

2. New York Jets - Zack Wilson, QB, BYU

New York Jets had enough draft capital to not worry about trading down, so they sent Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers and coach Robert Saleh gets his guy. Wilson has all the tools, if developed well he could be a star.

3. San Francisco 49ers - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Justin Fields is a better athlete than Mac Jones, he has a better arm, he’s just more gifted and when moving up you want to get the best QB prospect available and that’s Fields.

4. Washington Football Team - Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Trade: Atlanta Falcons trade the 1.4 to the WFT for 1.19, 2.51, 2022 1st and a 2023 2nd WFT makes its big move to add a QB to a loaded roster. Lance might sit a few games behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, but he is the future. Lance has the mobility and big arm coveted by NFL teams, but needs to show he can make the plays versus top level talent.

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

The chance to pair Joe Burrow and Chase back together was to good for the Bengals to pass up. Last time seen on the same team they broke college records. Chase broke the SEC record in receiving touchdowns and yards, as well as most yards in a college playoff game. Burrow had the most yards thrown and touchdown passes in all of the FBS.

6. Miami Dolphins - Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

The Dolphins want to add pass catching weapons for Tua Tagovailoa and there isn’t a better match up problem then Pitts. He had 91% of his completions in the 2020 season go for a first down or a touchdown.

7. Detroit Lions - Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

The top offensive tackle is on the board, but Waddle is a top-ten pick as well and the Lions are depleted at WR. Give Jared Goff some weapons and he has shown he can make throws. Unlike the other top WR prospects, Waddle has the rare special speed and explosiveness to make a game changing play out of any touch.

8. Carolina Panthers - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

The Panthers are blessed. The top OT prospect falls to the them at eight and they can’t pass on a LT for the next 15 years. Sam Darnold has solid protection now to go with Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore and Robby Anderson. The team has allowed him a chance to succeed.

9. Denver Broncos - Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Quarterback didn't fall to the Broncos liking. If it is Fields or Lance, then they go QB. Instead they attack another need with the type of CB that fits Vic Fangio's aggressive defense the best. Put Horn across from the other teams top pass catcher, Justin Simmons, over the top, and Von Miller and Bradley Chubb off the edge and attack.

10. Chicago Bears - Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Trade: The Cowboys trade 1.10 to the Bears for 1.20, 2.52, and a 2022 1st If a QB gets to the ten spot the Bears will try to go get him. They missed making this move last time with Mitchell Trubisky, but the team around the QB is too good to not at least try again.

11. New York Giants - Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Jason Garrett and best player available being an OT go together like peanut butter and jelly. Slater can play all five OL spots that'll give the Giants some needed flexibility in their line. He likely gets starts at OT but can upgrade any weakness they have on that OL.

12. Philadelphia Eagles - DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Best WR on the board to pair with Jalen Reagor, Miles Sanders, and as of now both their tight ends. Trying to give Jalen Hurts his best possible chance to succeed, so they know their plan better going into the 2022 season.

13. Los Angeles Chargers - Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

LAC do need to fix their OL to protect Justin Herbert, but Tevaugn Campbell and Michael Davis as their CB duo isn’t gonna work. Surtain is a better prospect than the OT available here. He can plug and play day one.

14. Minnesota Vikings - Christian Darrisaw, LT, Virginia Tech

LT is the biggest offensive weak spot for Minnesota. Help protect Kirk Cousins and open holes for Dalvin Cook. Edge is another concern, but once Darrisaw fell past the Chargers, the Vikings had an easier decision.

15. New England Patriots - Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

The Patriots have some needs to fill, but an athletic freak like Parsons falls in his lap, they will take him. Still raw at the position, there is no better teacher to put him in the right places to succeed. Parson and Kyle Van Noy can both bring edge rush to this linebacker core and allow some creative blitz options.

16. Arizona Cardinals- Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC

The Cardinals have to get better at protecting Kyler Murray and at opening holes in the run game. Tucker was the best player on the board and brings an ability to play all over the offensive line.

17. Las Vegas Raiders - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Raiders need lots of defensive talent and JOK can play multiple roles. He can cover at LB, at safety, or in the slot. He will be a defensive playmaker. Raiders like great character prospects as well and him and Kwity Paye might have the two best.

18. Miami Dolphins - Azeez Ojulari, edge, Georgia

Ojulari has a ridiculous arm length that is gonna give NFL offensive lineman fits. Edge could be the missing element to this Dolphins defense. Adding Ojulari's ability to create sack fumbles and edge pressure to an already turnover hungry defensive backfield could be game changing for them.

19. Atlanta Falcons - Kwity Paye, edge, Michigan

The best story in the draft. Paye's battle through his upbringing is inspiring and will lead him to give every ounce of himself to every play. Falcons need edge help badly, they haven't hit a home run at edge yet, but they need to keep swinging.

20. Dallas Cowboys - Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Cowboys had to leave this draft with Trevon Diggs' running mate at CB. They move back for extra draft capital and still land one of the best CB prospects in Caleb Farley. The Cowboys notoriously don't take injured prospects down their board, and with league and personal doctors saying Farley will be ready in four months the Cowboys couldn't pass up a top ten talent at a position of need.

21. Indianapolis Colts - Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

If the Colts want a chance to revive Carson Wentz’s career they need to protect him. Colts have a hole at OT and Jenkins physicality fits with this offensive line group. Jenkins is a bully, and will move guys in the run game. Give the ball to Jonathan Taylor and play off of that. Wentz can be everything Dan Orlovsky believes him to still be.

22. Tennessee Titans - Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

23. New York Jets - Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers - Jayson Oweh, edge, Penn State

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers didn’t lose a game with Bud Dupree and TJ Watt coming off the edge to help protect their suspect corners. The two teams an prospect as good as Oweh could be at his best with are the Baltimore Ravens and these Steelers. If developed correctly, Oweh could be a top pass rusher very quickly.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

The Jaguars defensive line and linebacker positions have lots of talent, and young talent at that. Now they add some to the defensive backfield. Moehrig has the ability to man up on people in the slot, play half field safety responsibilities and has the potential to be a Cover 3 FS over the top. Jaguars get improved CB play and they may return to the great defenses of a few years back.

26. Cleveland Browns - Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

27. Baltimore Ravens - Jaelan Phillips, edge, Miami(Fla.)

Injury concerns are the only reason Phillips isn’t a top-ten pick. The Ravens defense has been searching for pass rush for two seasons. If healthy, this could be the pick teams all look back on and think, man how did he fall to the Ravens at pick 27?

28. New Orleans Saints - Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

The Saints still have a pretty stout defense. They need a CB, and some defensive line and linebacker depth, but Jameis Winston isn't Drew Brees. He needs more to be successful in the passing game. Marshall Jr. could be the next Justin Jefferson. A big WR from LSU who can play inside or out and walks into an offensive with a number one WR option and a running game. Just plug him in as option 3 behind Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas and let him make plays.

29. Green Bay Packers - Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

Blake Martinez left a big hole in the Packers defense when he left for the Giants. He was not very good in coverage for them, but he tackled every thing. They get a speedy, athletic LB to replace him hoping he can not only make the tackles, but also stay close in coverage as well.

30. Dallas Cowboys - Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

Trade: Bills trade 1.30 to the Cowboys for 2.44 and 3.99 Collins brings size and speed like Leighton Vander Esch did in 2018, but without the injury concerns. Collins also brings a lot of edge rush ability that opens up blitz concepts to Dan Quinn.

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

The OL kept KC from winning a second Super Bowl in a row. They start a rework on it with this pick. Leatherwood is a giant man with road grader ability. He is good out of his stance and not often beat by speed rushers. He brings KC some flexibility cause he can play everywhere but center.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

What do you give a team that has everything? Tampa Bay brought everyone back, they do have depth issues at DT, so they add another very power one with pass rush upside to learn from Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh. Learn from Suh now, replace him next season would be an ideal plan.

Round 2,picks 33-62

33. Jacksonville Jaguars - Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame 34. New York Jets - Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina 35. Atlanta Falcons - Najee Harris, RB, Alabama 36. Miami Dolphins - Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri 37. Philadelphia Eagles - Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State 38. Cincinnati Bengals - Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas 39. Carolina Panthers - Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky 40. Atlanta Falcons Landon Dickerson, OG/C, Alabama 41. Detroit Lions - Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia 42. New York Giants - Joe Tryon, edge, Washington 43. San Francisco 49ers - Creed Humphrey, OG/C, Oklahoma 44. Buffalo Bills (via trade)- Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson 45. Jacksonville Jaguars - Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss 46. New England Patriots - Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia 47. Los Angeles Chargers - Jaylen Mayfield, OT, Michigan 48. Las Vegas Raiders - Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State 49. Arizona Cardinals - Gregory Rousseau, edge, Miami(Fla) 50. Miami Dolphins - Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State 51. Atlanta Falcons (via trade) - Quinn Meinerz, OG/C, Wisconsin Whitewater 52. Dallas Cowboys (via trade)- Payton Turner, edge, Houston 53. Tennessee Titans - Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida 54. Indianapolis Colts - Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse 55. Pittsburgh Steelers - Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State 56. Seattle Seahawks - Carlos Basham Jr., edge, Wake Forest 57. Los Angeles Rams - Elijah Molden, CB, Washington 58. Baltimore Ravens - Richie Grant, S, UCF 59. Cleveland Browns - Joseph Ossai, edge, Texas 60. New Orleans Saints - Alim McNeill, DT, NC State 61. Buffalo Bills - Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford 62. Green Bay Packers - Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina 63. Kansas City Chiefs - Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson 64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

Mike Crum can be found on Twitter or Youtube @cdpiglet or @ATBCowboysPod

