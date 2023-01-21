Full 1st Round Mock Draft Ahead of Round 2 of the NFL Playoffs

The second round of the NFL playoffs are set to kick off in just a few hours. But before the games begin, here is a full first-round mock for the 2023 NFL Draft.

1. Chicago Bears - ED Will Anderson, Alabama

Nov 12, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) pressures Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

2. Houston Texans - QB Bryce Young, Alabam a

Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) goes through his pregame warmup routine before the Crimson Tide faced Kansas State in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

3. Arizona Cardinals - DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Sep 10, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) rushes Samford Bulldogs quarterback Michael Hiers (10) as he passes during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

4. Indianapolis Colts - QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Oct 1, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive end Jared Ivey (15) forces a fumble by Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

5. Seattle Seahawks - EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Sep 10, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Ta’Zawn Henry (4) rushes against Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Tyree Wilson (19) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

6. Detroit Lions - DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee(11) stands up after helping linebacker Jake Venables(15) tackle The Citadel sophomore Emeka Nwanze(32) during the second quarter of the game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

Clemson The Citadel Ncaa Football

7. Las Vegas Raiders - QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) evades pressure from the Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

8. Atlanta Falcons - EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

Oct 8, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end Myles Murphy (98) rushes against the Boston College Eagles during the second quarter at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

9. Carolina Panthers - QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Nov 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) attempts a pass during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

10. Philadelphia Eagles - CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Nov 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) celebrates a win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

11. Tennessee Titans - OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. lifts tight end Cade Stover after he caught a touchdown pass.

Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

12. Houston Texans - WR Jordan Addison

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

13. New York Jets - OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Oct 22, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (77) prepares to block against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

14. New England Patriots - WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is defended by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore (19) in the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

15. Green Bay Packers - CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

16. Washington Commanders - CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Sep 24, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Cam Smith (9) celebrates an interception against the Charlotte 49ers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

17. Pittsburgh Steeelrs - CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. motions to the Nittany Lion faithful after Minnesota is penalized for a second false start in the first quarter at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College.

Hes Dr 102222 Whiteout

18. Detroit Lions - TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) scores a touchdown against Southern California Trojans defensive back Max Williams (4) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - OG O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Syndication Gator Sports

20. Seattle Seahawks - ED Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Oct 29, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (91) reacts against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

21. Los Angeles Chargers - WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

22. Baltimore Ravens - WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Nov 26, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) signals first down after a catch against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

23. Minnesota Vikings - LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) reacts after Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin (0) during the first quarter Oct 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina.

Ncaa Football Florida State At Clemson

24. Jacksonville Jaguars - S Brian Branch, Alabama

Nov 26, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14) tackles Auburn Tigers safety Marquise Gilbert (27) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

25. New York Giants - LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Nov 5, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders (42) tackles Liberty Flames quarterback Johnathan Bennett (11) in the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

26. Dallas Cowboys - DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

Sep 3, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) in action during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Albany Great Danes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

27. Cincinnati Bengals - OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

OU’s Anton Harrison (71) carries the ball after recovering a fumble during a 28-21 win against Iowa State on Nov. 20, 2021.

cover

28. Denver Broncos - S Antonio Johnson

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) and LSU Tigers wide receiver Jack Bech (80) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

29. Buffalo Bills - OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA – OCTOBER 29: Nash Jensen #66 and Cody Mauch #70 of the North Dakota State Bison lines up against the Illinois State Redbirds at FARGODOME on October 29, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. (Photo by Sean Arbaut/Getty Images)

30. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs the ball down the sideline durinf the game against Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas on Sept. 24, 2022.

Aem Texas Vs Texas Tech 19

31. Philadelphia Eagles - EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith (4) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

